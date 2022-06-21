Growing pomegranate fruit trees in Arizona

I mentioned pomegranate trees as an easy grower when I started this topic line, but it is time to go into a little more about pomegranates.
The pomegranate (Punica granatum) is deeply embedded throughout mankind’s history. For thousands of years, it has been a vital provider of food and medicine across different cultures and civilizations.
Pomegranates origins range from northeast Turkey to Afghanistan; however, if you were to look at the botanical name, you would think they originated from Africa. The genus name “Punica” is derived from the Roman name for Carthage, as the Romans thought the fruit originally came from Africa.
Botanically, pomegranates are considered berries. Curiously, as a side note, bananas, cucumbers and (more commonly known as eggplant) are also classified as berries. Oddly enough, strawberries and raspberries are not classified as berries, despite their names.
As for their health benefits, research indicates that ancient cultures used pomegranates in remedies for digestive disorders, skin disorders, and intestinal parasites, to name a few. As new insights are discovered it is believed that pomegranates even contribute towards preventing serious conditions such as heart disease, diabetes and cancer.
Pomegranates have both a good side and a dark side when it comes to attributes. On the good side, the Quran says that pomegranates grow in the Garden of Paradise and are referred to on multiple occasions as God’s good creations. Christians believe that the pomegranate was in the Garden of Eden and some think it to be the real forbidden fruit rather than the apple, or the fig.
The Greeks held a much darker belief. For them, the pomegranate was known as the ‘fruit of the dead’ as it was said to have arisen from the blood of Adonis. Oddly enough, the Greeks, along with the Romans, also believed that the pomegranate symbolized fertility. It was also the pomegranate that Hades used to trick Persephone into returning to the underworld for a few months of every year. Even Buddhism considers the pomegranate to be one of the three blessed kinds of fruit, along with peaches and lemons.
It is scientifically proven that pomegranates contain antioxidants, large quantities of flavonoids, polyphenols, phenolic acids, with important functions for cell regulation. Pomegranates also contain potassium, vitamin A, C, E, calcium and iron.
Pomegranate trees are monoecious, meaning they have both male and female flowers on the same tree. Even though pomegranates are self-pollinating, bees and other insects such as beetles do like to visit the flowers and play a role in pollen transfer. The branches are stiff and spiny with glossy, lance shaped leaves. Pomegranates prefer full sun and although they will grow in part-shade, the sun is needed to produce sugars and reach full flavor.
Some of the more popular pomegranates for the low desert here in Arizona are:
• The “Eversweet” is a white variety that is very sweet even when not completely ripe. The arils are very soft, with almost no seed. Harvest these fruits in late summer through fall.
• A very common variety in Arizona is the “Parfianka,” which some people consider the best-tasting variety. It has large fruit with deep red soft arils and is an excellent variety for juicing.
• The “Desertnyi,” originally from Turkmenistan, loves desert environment. It has a light orange outer rind and deep red arils. It is complete with citrus notes and a sweet-tart balance.
• The “Eve” is another sweet, almost a cherry-slurpee flavored fruit, bright red in color with deep red arils inside and is ready for harvest from October to November.
• If you are looking for a tangier flavor pick up a “Wonderful” with large showy flowers and large purplish-red fruit that is very tangy.
These trees can be planted both in the fall through winter and in the spring from January through about April. Keep in mind that the tree trunks are susceptible to sunburn so if the tree was grafted, not done very often in the U.S., try to find the graft and place it on the eastern side so that it is protected from the harsh west sun. These trees thrive in well drained loamy soil, but don’t require a specific soil type and do quite well in alkaline conditions. Space your trees about 10 to 12 feet apart.
If using a potted plant, the root ball should sit just barely exposed in relation to the soil line. Water well, every seven to 10 days is suggested, and keep the tree moist without drowning the roots.
If you are planting a bare root, prune off the top third of the tree as this will help the tree’s energy go into producing a strong root system rather than maintaining the top growth. Until they get established, it might be a good idea to protect them from the harsh summer sun with some shade for at least the first year.
Pomegranates will start to ripen in October. When you see the birds trying to get into the fruit it is a good sign that it is time to pick them. Ripe pomegranates will have dark aril, a seed pod inside a pomegranate, unless they are one of the white varieties.
When thinking about companion plants to go with your pomegranate trees, think about plants that attract beneficial and predatory insects are excellent to help control pests.
Most flowers and herbs make good companions for pomegranates. Melons, berries, and members of the allium family of plants are also beneficial companions.
If you prefer to keep your pomegranates at bush level, prune the tips of the shoots the first two to three years to encourage more new shoots to form. After that, stop pruning the tips — that’s where the fruit is usually borne. After five years or so, you might need to prune the older shoots down to the ground as they will stop producing fruit. For growing them into trees, prune young plants at 24-30 inches. As the new shoots develop, trim the lower branches to form a more central single main stem.
Whether it comes from the Garden of Eden or featured in the myth of Hades and Persephone, pomegranates can add a delightful touch to any kitchen. As a seasoning, a garnish, or even the primary cooking liquid, pomegranates still play a noteworthy role in cooking, especially in the Middle East. The seeds add a delightful piquancy to green salads, and the sweetened juice makes a refreshing drink, as those who have tasted grenadine can attest.
Need a tree or just help with growing a tree? Stop by our market and start your own little orchard, or ask some of the vendors about how they grow their trees. Take care and see you next time!
Submitted by “Uncle Ralph” Wildermuth