Cantaloupe is commonly called muskmelon.
Cantaloupe has become the generic name of all netted, musk-scented melons. Most varieties require about 90 days to produce fruit, so be patient. Melons need high temperatures so they produce their best in warm interior valleys. It is best to plant when the soil temperature is at least 60 to 65 degrees Farenheit and grows best at average air temperatures between 65 and 75.
Personally, I plant and enjoy Crenshaw melons which are much sweeter, but the growing guidelines are the same as cantaloupe.
When planting in groups or hills, sow four to six melon seeds per hill so you get a better chance of germination and space the hills four to six feet apart. Sow 1/2- to 1-inch deep. After germination, only keep the three or four healthiest plants; snip out the rest. Using a little 16-20-0 (ammonium phosphate) mixed into the soil before planting will help the melons get off to a good start.
For earlier melons, use clear plastic row covers that will need to be vented by cutting slits in the side. The temperatures under these materials can get hot enough to inhibit plant growth so remove the covers when temperatures warm up. Covers will also need to be removed when flowering starts so pollination can occur. About 30 to 35 days are required from fruit pollination to harvest for most cantaloupe varieties.
Cantaloupe vines have separate male and female flowers, and bees are required for pollination so prevent killing of bees. If you must use insecticides, do so late in the evening. Male blooms form first and do not set fruit so don’t be concerned when male flowers fall off. Female blooms have a baby melon behind the flower.
Fruit in contact with soil may develop rotten spots or be damaged by insects on the bottom. Slide a board under each melon when it’s about half-grown to prevent it from rotting. Melons need a lot of water so water in the morning so the foliage has time to dry before dark. Wet leaves encourage foliar diseases.
Drip irrigation works the best as water is applied in the plant root zone but does not wet the foliage. When watering, make sure the soil is moistened to a depth of at least six inches. Melons need extra water during fruit set and development.
Fertilize a second time after bloom when fruit is developing on the vine. Be careful — too much nitrogen fertilizer can encourage excessive vine growth and reduce fruit growth.
High rainfall or excessive irrigation as the cantaloupes near maturity will adversely affect fruit flavor. Also, diseases that reduce the vigor of the plant and the leaves’ ability to produce sugar will affect fruit flavor. Make sure plants get at least an inch of water a week at the beginning of the growing season. Stop watering when the fruits begin to ripen — they’ll develop better flavor if they don’t get too much moisture during the last week or two. Too much water during the last week of fruit development will reduce sweetness of the fruit.
Harvest melons when a slight crack completely circles the stem where it is attached to the fruit. When the stem separates completely, called “full slip,” the cantaloupe fruit has achieved its maximum sugar development.
Poorly-formed fruit, or reduced numbers of fruit, can be due to several problems, but lack of pollination by bees is one of the most common causes. Blossom end rot is primarily due to inadequate calcium in the plant. Applying too much nitrogen fertilizer or planting too close can cause the plant to produce a lot of vine growth and very little fruit.
Planting window of cantaloupe and Crenshaw melons, according to the University of Arizona, is 4,500 to 6,000 feet from May 15-June 15.