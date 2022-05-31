Growing the 'forbidden fruit' in Arizona

Last time we touched on growing fruit trees in Arizona. I mentioned pomegranate trees as an easy grower here in our part of the world. Pomegranates are mentioned numerous times in the Old Testament and in the Jewish temple.
Today, I would like to talk about the tree which some researchers say was the forbidden fruit that began it all, referenced in Genesis 3 of the Christian Bible.
Research conducted by some archaeo-botanists says that the dawn of agriculture may have begun with the domestication of fig trees in the Near East some 11,400 years ago, about 1,000 years before crops such as wheat, barley and legumes. If accurate, this dates the domestication of figs to about 5,000 years earlier than previously thought. That makes figs the oldest known domesticated crop.
Could it have been the forbidden fruit in the Garden of Eden? Perhaps.
Popular lore has the apple as the forbidden fruit Eve ate from, probably because the apple is, arguably, the most familiar fruit in the world. It is grown in temperate environments around the globe, and its history is deeply intertwined with humanity. Even Walt Disney used a juicy, red, poisoned apple to symbolize temptation.
Scientists believe that apples were first domesticated in the Tian Shan region of southern Kazakhstan no more than 3,000 years ago.
But herein lies the problem.
Even though the exact location of the Garden of Eden has not been found, and some people even believe it doesn’t exist, an oasis in the middle of the Iraqi desert has been given credit. This site has even been designated a world heritage site by UNESCO.
Unfortunately, this oasis is some 1,600 miles from where the domesticated apple tree originated.
Genesis, however, never names the fruit. It only says in Gen 2, “but God said, ‘You shall not eat of the fruit of the tree which is in the midst of the garden, neither shall you touch it, lest you die.’” Hebrew scholars have also pointed to other parts of the Bible specifically mentioning that fig leaves (very large, some up to 10 inches) were used to cover Adam and Eve ,and Jesus cursed the fig tree on his way to Jerusalem.
So, how did the apple become the star of Genesis? Well, we may be able to pin it to Rome in A.D. 382., when Pope Damasus I (366 to 384 AD) asked a scholar named Jerome to translate the Bible into Latin. The Hebrew word for fruit is “peri,” and Jerome translated it into “malum,” which translates into “apple” in English. It was an honest mistake, however, as malum was also a generic term for “fruit.” A better translation might have been to use the Latin word “fructus” and save the controversy from even beginning.
On a side note, I have often wondered whether mankind’s insatiable lure for godlike knowledge wreaking havoc on the human race had anything to do with the logo that appears on all Apple iPhones (an apple with a bite mark), a device that approximates godlike knowledge if ever there was one. A nod to Eve’s original sin? An ode to humanity’s insatiable hunger for infinite knowledge? Perhaps.
You can put your mind to rest on that one as Rob Janoff, designer of the logo in 1977, said “no.”
Many explanations can be discerned if the “forbidden fruit” was a fig from a fig tree. It explains why it was so delicious. It explains why it came to represent the fate of Israel — for good or for evil. And it explains why Jesus, on His way to Calvary before Passover, cursed the fig tree so violently. The fact that it was the first domesticated crop also helps.
You are missing a great experience if you have never tasted fresh figs right from the tree. Store-bought and dehydrated figs are nothing in comparison to a fruit freshly selected off the tree in the perfect stage of ripeness (slightly wrinkled).
Black figs have deep, rich flavors while red-fleshed varieties like Little Miss Figgy, often bring forth a berry flavor. White and yellow cored figs display a sweet, honeyed, light and fresh taste, while green figs boast a candied syrup interior. These sweet, nutritious nature’s candy are super easy to help thrive and eventually harvest. It usually takes two to three years for the first fruiting.
Figs (ficus carica, members of the mulberry family) grow well in any reasonable moisture-retentive but well-drained soil with a pH balance of around 6.0 to 6.5. They also grow well in large containers. Plant new fig trees, (bare-rooted fig trees are the recommended) outside in full sunlight when they’re dormant. The best times are late fall or early spring, around March here in Arizona. It’s essential to keep them safe from cold wind and frosty conditions. Conversely, while it’s a warm weather fruit, the edible fig needs around a hundred hours of chilly weather to grow and set fruit. Watch out for clay, heavy soil as this can prove to be a death-sentence for your tree.
Whether you are planning for the ground or in a pot, don’t add any additional fertilizer to the soil at planting time. This will just result in lots of weak, bushy growth.
You will need to water your fig tree every three to five days due to the water evaporating faster if it is very hot and record-breaking.
After the tree is established, you don't really need to prune fig trees if they are planted in the ground, other than to remove dead branches. If you do want to prune the fig in the ground, wait until it is dormant. Being deciduous, fig trees will lose their leaves in the fall. The fruit develops from a female flower and therefore does not require pollination
If you want to grow figs in containers than you will need to prune them to make them manageable. Use a pot that is at least 18 inches across and at least one foot deep. Fill it with a good quality organic potting soil, and, if at all possible, leave a few inches of space between the top of the soil and the rim of the pot (for adding mulch later, if desired). Don’t prune a contained fig tree during the first year. Wait until the second year and then prune it down to about half its size for manageability.
Keep in mind that most fig trees are approximately 25 feet tall and just as wide, so they need a good amount of space to flourish. Some varieties of fig trees that do well in our low desert climate such as the Chicago Hardy, the Little Miss Figgy, the Yellow Fig, Brown Turkey, Mission and the Desert King.
If you’re looking for something a little smaller, look no further than the Fenomenal dwarf fig tree. This little critter only grows to a compact 28 inches or so (height and width) and are great for container grows. They produce plentiful, medium-sized fruit with a medium-brown outer skin and a deep pink center. These are extremely low-maintenance, just give them full sun, water regularly, and move to a warm spot during freezing weather.
Keep in mind that the fig tree is toxic to pets, even though the fruit is exquisite to eat for humans.
When the "neck" area of the fig (the point where it connects to the plant) starts to shrivel a bit and the fruits droop on the plants, it is time for harvesting. If you notice a milky white sap coming from the stem, wait a little longer. They are not quite ripe yet. You might want to wear gloves to avoid getting the sap stuck to your fingers. This sticky and milky sap has even been used by some to remove warts from calves and foals.
It is really rewarding to grow fig trees. The fruit is quite tasty, and they produce two harvests in one growing season. You can have all the figs you can eat. Figs are an amazing source of fiber and help functional control of diabetes. What’s more, there is nothing like a health food that tastes like decadent candy. Checkout our Market and see if some of the vendors have figs yet.
Ruth and Ray with Ruth’s garden and Backyard Gardening & Growing usually carry a variety when the season starts.
Take care and see you next time.
