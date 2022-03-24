The most common walnuts we eat came from Persia. They were introduced to England and became the English walnut. They were then introduced to North American and became the California walnut. It is largely a cultured nut.
Black walnuts, on the other hand, are wild nuts native to this country and have a distinctive flavor. For the purpose of this column, I will be talking about Persian, aka English, aka California, aka Mission walnuts.
Walnuts are fast-growing trees that develop broad canopies attaining heights of 50 feet with a comparable width. It is a light-demanding species, requiring full sun to grow and thrive well.
The Persian or English walnuts are the most common. They are used for nut production as well as wonderful shade trees with their large, arching limbs. A mature tree, which means 15-plus years old, will produce 50 to 80 pounds of walnuts per season.
Walnuts are monoecious, meaning they have both male and female flower parts on the same tree like squashes. In other words, you do not need a male and female tree like pistachio and date palms. Even though walnuts are self- fruitful, planting a companion tree of another variety increases the likelihood of increased production on both trees.
The Persian or English walnut is grown in California and is prized for its large nuts. There are several walnut cultivars such as: Chandler, Pedro Hartley, Serr, Vina, Ashley, Tehama. Personally, I have both a Chandler and a Pedro in my yard.
The Chandler walnut tree was developed by the researchers at U.C. Davis and is an English-type walnut and produces very heavy crops of medium-sized, excellent quality nuts. Both Chandler and Pedro walnuts ripen in late September. They are moderately vigorous and need approximately 1,000 chill hours. Walnut trees grow in zones 4-8, so they thrive in the climates 7-8 of Cochise county.
When planting a walnut tree, dig a hole twice as wide as the root ball. Put the tree in the hole to the same depth as the pot. Fill in the hole and tamp down to eliminate any air pocket around the roots. Put the extra soil around the outer perimeter as a berm and start a slow watering, just enough so the water does not breech the berm.
Grafted cultivars generally start to fruit in their fifth year. However, since grafted cultivars are two years old, you can expect to receive the first crops in the third year after planting. Our own trees are about two years old so we can expect that it will take about another year or two before we can start to enjoy our own delicious walnuts, and I’m looking forward to them.
Start feeding with a nitrogen fertilizer such as ammonium sulfate, 21-0-0 during the second year around Valentine’s Day, Memorial Day and Labor Day. Keep the soil moist for the first two weeks after planting and begin to lengthen the interval out to 10-14 days.