TOMBSTONE — Since 1929 Tombstone has celebrated Helldorado Days, a festival that draws Old West enthusiasts from all over the country and world for three days of rip-roaring entertainment.
“We are thrilled to offer the 91st annual Tombstone Helldorado Days, celebrating Tombstone’s founding and the raucous characters that made history in the ‘Town Too Tough to Die,’” said Gordon Anderson, a local business owner who sits on the Helldorado Inc. board.
“We’re selling raffle tickets for a Henry Rifle, with the drawing happening at 3 p.m. on Sunday. I urge everyone to come out and celebrate the world’s greatest western town with us.”
Festivities start with the national anthem at 10 a.m. all three days, followed by street entertainment of gunfight shows, skits, dancing, a costume contest and music.
Sunday features the Helldorado parade, which draws a long list of entries of riding groups, car clubs, 1880s clad characters, marching bands and more.
Tim Furnas, president of Tombstone Inc., said every effort is being made to follow all COVID guidelines.
“We encourage visitors to wear masks and our restaurants are seating guests to half their capacity because of the social distancing requirements. This event always draws large crowds to Tombstone, but we’re not sure what to expect this year because of COVID.”
Helldorado Inc. uses the proceeds raised through the annual festival for local charities, Furnas said.
“So, we hope all of you come out and enjoy the entertainment, visit our shops, restaurants and historic sites, and have fun celebrating Helldorado Days with us.”