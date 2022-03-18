Some people claim they gain five pounds if they merely smell a scrumptious dessert.
According to Hubby, all his wife had to do was take a whiff of any alcoholic beverage, and she would become tipsy.
The first claim is an exaggeration. However, the fact that Hubby’s wife is a lightweight when consuming or merely scenting adult beverages is somewhat correct.
For example, she recently discovered a refreshing drink, cucumber vodka martini. It is yummy, except when the bartender tripped when adding the vodka. On that occasion, it took eating a generous helping or two, maybe four, of sushi, drinking copious amounts of water, and a cup of black coffee before she could focus. But, as we said, she is an alcohol lightweight.
While her friends imbibe several drinks, she does well to finish most of her first and only glass. But, the upside is that those eager beverage calories do not significantly affect her waistline and hips.
If you doubt the power of alcohol calories to reconfigure your body, just take a gander at guys who enjoy up to a six-pack of beer nearly every evening. There is a reason their protruding piles of flesh are called beer bellies.
The concept is quite simple. Whatever food or beverage passes our lips ends as padding on our hips, except for plain water. But with the rise of flavored waters, one cannot help but ask, “Is this plain water, tinted water, or an adult version of Kool-Aid?”
Perhaps you have heard of Dr. Sanjay Gupta (from now on known as Dr. G). He wears multiple hats, a neurosurgeon, a writer, and the chief medical correspondent on CNN. Dr. G’s reach extends to a “medical minute” segment aired on a local radio station.
Coincidentally, this morning’s pearl of wisdom discussed our need to stuff our faces whether we are hungry or not. His advice was, and we are grossly paraphrasing, “step away from the food and find something else to occupy your attention and hands.”
This lady’s initial reaction was, “Well, duh.” However, the good doctor’s advice was helpful and timely.
During the COVID lockdown, people experienced what life might be like once they retired. Of course, that is not to say all retirees become spud clods on the couch, but we must acknowledge the multitude of choices people can make to occupy their time.
Even though working from home dominated some of their time, there were far too many free moments. Consequently, many folks toiling at home navigated to their kitchens, searching for something to occupy their always ready mouths. In other words, food and drink, even though they were neither hungry nor thirsty.
They should have expected the results. But past the lips and settled on the hips was not foremost in their mind. People just wanted something to do. The unfortunate consequence of their settling on stuffing their faces as a pastime was a matter of not engaging the brain before taking action.
When folks finally returned to the office, they discovered a need for larger-sized clothing. However, as always, there is an upside. The weight loss industry.
It no longer is limited to the January and February tsunami of commercials admonishing us for overindulging during the holidays. Instead, that entire industry received an extended transfusion for possible clients.
See. There is always a silver lining for somebody.
Now it is time to revisit that “Well, Duh” moment Dr. G. elicited from us. Why? Because, dear reader, we are all guilty of haunting the pantry and the refrigerator for something to stuff our faces. Such behavior is robotic and not agreed to by our brain or the rest of our bodies.
Unnecessarily stuffing our pie hole is self-destructive. We need a diversion.
For example, prepare the flowerbeds on those warm days sandwiched between ungodly cold spells.
Our visit with a granddaughter to Texas Tulips near Argyle, Texas, was a fun trip. The owner and tulips are welcome transplants from the Netherlands.
Learn to cook or bake, but avoid over-sampling the goodies.
As for this avid reader, nothing beats snuggling under a blanket with a book on chilly days.