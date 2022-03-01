Interest In Victory Gardens on the rise again

Remember the old saying, ‘When the going gets tough, the tough get… gardening?’ Well, maybe it is not so old after all, since Teresa Carstensen, a researcher and writer for the Ohio History Connection Library said it to start one of her articles in April 2020. But the theme is as old as history itself.
Farming has always been a way to fight hunger when the supply of food was hard to come by. In a time of crisis, food has a tendency to be moved to wherever it is needed the most. That puts a strain on the everyday-shopper out looking to put food on their own tables.
Today, people are also becoming more health conscious and looking for ways to eat more healthy and fresh foods. Because of these trends, an old gardening program has become popular again. Spawned by the epidemic, an arguably crisis situation, ‘War Gardens’ are again on the rise.
In 1917, War Gardens, later called Victory Gardens, after the allies’ victory at war’s end, were organized into a commission by a group of American politicians, intellectuals, conservationists and social welfare activists in reaction to World War I’s detrimental effect on the food supply chain. Trade relations with nations that had previously imported food from their current enemies faced severe shortages. In addition, what resources they did have were being funneled into soldiers’ rations.
By 1918, Americans maintained an estimated 5.2 million War Gardens, and many civilians participated in daily gardening, drying and canning lessons to further stretch the food supply. As the program’s success became more well known, foreign nations such as New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Japan and South Africa requested the commission’s assistance with starting similar programs.
By the time the Second World War came around, people were primed and ready to pick up the gardening habit again. However, the military draft and the internment of Japanese Americans had drastically reduced the robust levels of agricultural production into ribbons.
At least this time around ,they began on a promising note as titled ‘Victory Gardens.’ At the peak of production, there were more than 20 million such gardens in the United States growing 40% of all vegetables grown in the U.S. Gardens popped up everywhere, abandoned lots, schoolyards, lawns and even on rooftops.
The most abundant crops were beans, beets, cabbage, carrots, kale, kohlrabi, lettuce, peas, tomatoes, turnips, squash and Swiss chard. Many were chosen for their ease in storing or preserving.
Are Victory Gardens a thing of the past? Of course not. Today’s Victory Gardens are based on our desire to provide food for our loved ones. Growing our own food helps us to become self-sufficient. It also helps lower our grocery bill so that we can use our money on other resources.
Over the past couple of years, we are seeing the need for Victory Gardens again. Food pantry lines are getting longer, and supermarkets have been depleted of many essentials. Today, we see the legacy of Victory Gardens in the homesteader, who wants to become more self-sufficient, and in the neighborhood community gardens, where people gather to grow healthy food to fill the gaps left by depleted food supply chains. Modern technology and experience make home gardening easier than it used to be.
The Victory Garden movement began its revival in March, 2020, when fears about the COVID-19 pandemic led to hoarding and food shortages. Echoing the fears from WWII, seed supplies in stores quickly sold out.
There are differences, however, between the current Victory Garden movement and the ones during the two world wars. The earlier movements were top-down government led. This time around, it is bottom up as everyday-people spontaneously took it upon themselves to start gardens and help others to do so. Another difference is that the government warned people to start a garden only if they had enough room in their yard. The modern movement encourages people to look for ways to utilize the space they have. People are being encouraged to grow vegetables in containers, on vertical structures, or on windowsills. Grow what you can even if you can’t grow all the produce you need. Remember, every little bit helps. Having a close or direct connection to food sources and information is a driving factor for establishing Victory Gardens.
While empty shelves and the supply shortages we may experience today do not compare to wartime. and our goals these days today aren’t quite as ambitious, but Victory Gardens have become popular again.
These gardens provide a
It provides a morale boost, lots of healthy outdoor time and exercise. It also provides a little satisfaction that comes with being even a little self-sufficient and it’s very rewarding to be able to say, ‘I grew that!’
Growing your own food also has an environmental impact because you’re using less chemicals and cutting down on those ‘food miles,’ eating food that doesn’t have to travel across the country.
Think of your garden as your very own seasonal supermarket. You will be providing your family with the freshest and most nutritious food, picked at its peak. Way better than store-bought and less trips to the store!
Studies have shown that spending time in nature can have physical, mental, and emotional health benefits, including lower blood pressure, reduced stress and improved mood.
Back in the day, Victory Gardens focused on the easy to grow, in season, as well as root crops and hardier crops that could be stored during the winter. Today’s concept is based on whatever you want to grow. The benefits are in the doing and what you don’t have to do to get fresh wholesome food on your table. Grow your choice vegetables by season, or start them indoors just in time for the planting season.
There are so many varieties and different types of vegetables available today that the selection process can be overwhelming. If you’re new to gardening, start with the crops you like to eat and those that grow well in Arizona. Easy starter crops include bush beans, tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, summer squash and lettuce. These crops mature quickly and suffer from few pests and diseases.
Think about your usual grocery list for your household. What vegetables are on that list? This might help you determine which crops you should have in the garden. If a crop seems to be too much trouble or takes up too much space, consider eliminating it from the list. Don’t overplan for the amount of space you have. Keep your garden focused on efficiency: Maximum output for minimum input. Maybe you should start modestly, and then expand gradually as you judge the amount of time you can spend gardening so as not to make it a chore. Just enough work to enjoy your garden and the feelings of accomplishment it gives you.
The biggest mistake you can make is planting beyond your abilities. This will lead to frustration, particularly when the crop ripens and needs to be harvested and preserved right away, think beans, for instance.
Tie your victory garden in with the Farmers’ Market here in Sierra Vista, and spread your relationship with other like-minded neighbors. It will offer you the opportunity to share ideas and establish many more friendships, both with vendors and neighbors.
Also, Ruth and Ray will be back in the middle of March with tomato and bedding plants, as well as fig trees, shrubs and house plants to get your spring gardening going.
On another note, have you ever wondered if you could grow fruit trees in Arizona and were told, ‘No!’ Well, let it be known that fruit trees can be grown in Arizona and in many varieties. We’ll look into that the next time we meet. We’ll even talk about bare root versus potted.
Take care and see you next time.
Submitted By Uncle Ralph Wildermuth