Hello, history fans. In our last episode, Frank Corbin of the Corbin brothers constructed Millville’s second mill, near Richard Girds’. An expensive and challenging project, Corbin soon had to respond to a falsehood that threatened all his efforts.
But January of 1880 also brought controversy to Frank Corbin. An article was published in the Tucson Star, asserting that the Corbin Mill had been sold to competitors, even as it was about to begin production after a challenging period of construction.
The article was signed “Spicer.” Wells Spicer was a known Tombstone attorney and notary public and would write to newspapers about local news and events. One paper would cheerfully refer to him as a “sprightly correspondent.” But when word of the article in the Star reached Frank Corbin, there was nothing to cheer about, but a real cause for concern.
Corbin was busying himself with the opening of his mill, hiring workers and making contracts for supplies and the like. He didn’t tell those he was doing business with that he was about to sell the mill because the mill wasn’t for sale. But even the false report of such a sale would make him look less than honest in the eyes of those with whom he was building his reputation as a businessman and mill operator.
Though not a fan of writing to the press about his business, he felt he was without options, so he chose to go public. The Citizen, still under the Republican ownership of John Clum, who would later found the Tombstone Epitaph, was more than happy to point out on the front page that its Democratic competitor the Star had made a mistake. Clum often relished such situations and could be a bit partisan and combative when the occasion was right.
“Frank Corbin Denounces the Report that His Mill Has Been Sold as a Malicious Falsehood. In a recent letter from Tombstone, published in a recent issue of the Star, over the signature of ‘Spicer,’ was an absurd and wishy-wasby (sic) statement that Mark McDonald had purchased the Corbin mill for the Contention Company. The falsity of this statement was evident to everybody who knew that the Contention people have a large mill of their own nearly completed and that they are all men well calculated to transact their own business without the assistance of outside operators, but these absurdities are of little moment when compared with the injury that necessarily accrues to a legitimate and successful enterprise by having such a false statement get current.”
The Citizen did admit that the Star was not the only newspaper to discuss this false story.
“The Nugget last week came to us also, with a statement that the mill had been sold to another company, which statement we printed with our own, obtained from an authentic source, that the mill had not been sold and that the owners thereof had no intention of building mills for speculation; particularly when they have enough for their own to do.”
As was the case then and today, a lie in print can become accepted as truth if allowed to spread. Given that this rumor had surfaced before, but rose yet again in print, Frank Corbin would address it directly.
“The following letter from Mr. Corbin we consider eminently just, and take pleasure in publishing it, with the hope that any papers which have given circulation to the lie will contradict it by telling the truth:
“MILLVILLE, A.T., January 9, ‘80. Editor of the Citizen: Sir: My attention has been called to an item published in the Star to the effect that the Corbin Mill and Mining Company had sold their mill at this place to another company. As a rule I never write newspaper articles bearing upon my business or myself, but as the above article, if copied by other papers, might affect somewhat the interests of the company I represent, I desire to pronounce the said item, with a full appreciation of the terms used, a positive, willful and malicious falsehood, uttered by some evil disposed person from a motive to injure our company to the advancement of others.
“It would seem as if an editor of a public newspaper should look a little into the truth or falsity of rumors that may reach him, and to their authorship, before giving them to the world, and it does not reflect much credit on the publisher of a paper to be so misled when the facts could have been so easily ascertained. It seems, however, that there are publishers who are ready to publish whatever comes to them regardless of the consequences to others. Very Respectfully, Frank Corbin.” 41.
“If it was indeed Wells Spicer who wrote this, then his motive remains an open question. Spicer may have been just recounting this and other local stories he had heard around town or read in the Nugget without intent to harm Frank Corbin or anyone else. It is possible that Spicer was not at all serving as an “evil disposed person from a motive to injure” as stated in Corbin’s letter, but was instead duped as well. Who the others are who would advance under the publishing of such a falsehood is an open question.
“But it is unlikely that anyone outside of mining in the Tombstone District could benefit. Any other type of merchant in Tombstone and Charleston could only profit from the successful operation of the mines and mills. So another competitor, going for the same talent, supplies, and profits could make for a more reasonable suspicious party. In a letter to A.P.K. Safford, who was a partner in the Tombstone Milling and Mining Company, Thomas Bidwell wrote, “The Contention is doing well, but they are resorting to all kinds of tricks to keep their mine up … Clum is here and will start a paper devoted to mining. I shall help him some and have laid his plans for him, and if he follows it he will make a success.”
At the same time, as an experienced lawyer making a public statement, Spicer knew the significance of such printed dialog. We can’t know Spicer’s motivation behind the report, but if he were accused for intentionally trying to harm a business, it would have made powerful enemies for him. Controversy would again occasion Spicer’s time in Tombstone after his “Spicer decision,” in late 1881, which effectively released the Earps and Doc Holliday from legal liability over the shooting deaths of Billy Clanton and Frank and Tom McLaury at the Gunfight near the O.K. Corral. Following the Spicer decision the grand jury did not indict the Earps.