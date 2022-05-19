A river of green flowing through the San Pedro Valley has provided a much-needed source of water, cover and shade for humans and a variety of plant and animal life for thousands of years. For more than two years, researchers at Cochise College have been exploring the mammal diversity of the San Pedro Valley using remote cameras.
There have been 61 mammal species documented residing around the San Pedro River. Three of these species (house mouse, domesticated dog and domesticated cat) have been introduced and feral populations can be found today. Unfortunately, a handful of species have been extirpated from our region, such as the grizzly bear and gray wolf. Almost 70% of the remaining mammal diversity is made up of small rodents and bats, which are usually not detected by our cameras.
Cochise College instructors and students are attempting to measure large mammal diversity and movement near the San Pedro River in Cochise County. The remote motion sensing cameras detect movement and body heat, and take photos and videos of animals that pass by. We mainly “catch” animals of a larger size, including mammals and birds.
Since our study began in September 2019, we have documented 21 unique mammal species. The most interesting to me, who grew up outside of Arizona, are mammals that are found only in this region of the country. White-nosed coati (Nasua narica), which are in the raccoon family, are often mistaken by tourists and locals alike as monkeys when observed as they walk with their tails up in the air. Coati are widespread throughout Mexico and Central America.
However, their range in the United States is limited in parts of Southern Arizona, New Mexico and Texas, so they are off the radar for many Americans. It is fascinating to review videos of bands of coati with 10 or more adults and juveniles moving through a dry river corridor and rooting around in the soil for food.
Of course, the most charismatic animals to see in photos and videos are the large predators, like mountain lions and black bears. Although black bears are rarely seen on our cameras, we have had a handful of sightings over the past two years. We suspect they are using the river as a corridor and possible foraging site while moving between mountain ranges.
The mountain lions, however, are a much more permanent resident of the San Pedro River. They can be seen at all times of the year. While the majority of observations are of a solitary individual, we have observed multiple lions traveling together. One of our most exciting discoveries was witnessing three very young mountain lion kittens playing and chasing each other in front of one of our cameras. We also have pictures of them traveling with their mother. I was even fortunate enough to see a mountain lion in the wild last fall while going to retrieve a memory card from a camera. Lucky for me, it heard me coming and ran in the other direction.
In addition, I think it’s important to consider the lesser-known mammals of the San Pedro River. We have four species of skunk that inhabit our area. This includes the hooded skunk (Mephitis macroura), a species native to Mexico and Central America whose northern range also extends into parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Texas. They have a quite impressive bushy tail and seem to be undeterred by humans as I found out on a camping trip in Cave Creek Canyon in the Chiricahua Mountains last spring.
Recently, we’ve seen a lot more activity of our only native marsupial mammal, a Mexican subspecies of the Virginia opossum, often referred to as the Sonoran opossum (Didelphis virginiana californicus). We even have a native mustelid, the American badger (Taxidea taxus).
It’s quite fascinating to see all of this diverse life and have students help in the process of collecting and analyzing scientific data about these creatures of the San Pedro River. I hope that animal and plant life is able to thrive here in Cochise County despite all the environmental changes that are occurring. Fortunately, the more we learn about these animals, the more it instills in us a sense of duty and responsibility to protect them. Next time you see a deer moving quietly through the gallery forest, I encourage you to consider what you can do to ensure they are still here and thriving for many generations in the future.