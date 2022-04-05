Meet the Artist: Peter Konsterlie

BACKGROUND: Before he passed away in 2018 at the age of 55, Peter Konsterlie was an internationally-renowned visual artist who received his B.A. from the Minneapolis College of Art & Design. He and his wife spent 20 years visiting Cochise County and fell in love with Bisbee.
EXHIBITIONS: He had several solo exhibitions in the United States and abroad, most notably The Aldrich Contemporary Museum; Minneapolis Institute of Art; The Plains Art Museum; Sarah Bowen Gallery in Williamsburg, New York; Housatonic Museum; Claire Oliver Gallery; and the Drawing Center Viewing Program in New York City. Konsterlie's work has been purchased and leased for feature film productions and television productions such as "Blue Bloods" with Tom Selleck and on the ABC news program "20/20" with John Stossel.
He integrated several visual styles from pop art to abstract expressionism using metaphysical themes and received multiple accolades during his career. He was a committed educator who brought innovation and inspiration to teaching as a professor of art history at the University of Bridgeport and was the director of the university’s Schelfhaudt Gallery. Many of works show his grasp of the history of abstraction and his powerful use of brush, dips, spray, patterns and accidents.
Studio 917 Art Gallery, 917 G Ave. in Douglas, is hosting an art show April 1-23 featuring original art titled “Geniuses Never Die” by the late Peter Konsterlie (1963-2018). The gallery’s hours are Friday 4-8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
The Herald/Review spoke with his wife, Cindy Anderson, and sister, Kris Konsterlie, regarding Peter’s work and vision as an artist.
HERALD/REVIEW: What inspired Peter to become an artist?
KK: A childhood immersed in the arts via his parents. His mom, Shirley, was a lover of visual art, music and literature. His dad, Paul, was a commercial artist who enjoyed playing with his children and the many various art materials in the family studio. Peter was encouraged to explore and play with any and all types of art making from wax resist techniques to fish prints and everything in between.
H/R: How did Peter approach his work as an artist?
KK: He relied on experimentation and repetition, drawing on a multitude of sources from pop culture to the natural world. Per his colleague, David Rich, "He took risks in his artistic practice and was routinely willing to shake things up in ways that were fearless, playful and very much his own." Peter's sense of humor is on full display in his paintings, making inside jokes on the canvas whenever the notion struck him. Many of his large works illustrate a strong impulse to create a homogenous fabric of imagery while relying on discarded items to produce stenciled patterns, all the end game of creating a fully unique vision. He found many alternative ways to make marks, including multimedia collage and dripping of pigment. Peter was intent on giving the viewer the fullest visual experience and much to contemplate.
H/R: As an artist and a professor of art, what was the most rewarding and challenging part of teaching and his own art?
CINDY ANDERSON: Peter taught over 1,000 students art history over 15 years. He wanted so much to instill his love of art into the students. He had many students who said he helped them to see art in a new way. He also created a time at the gallery that was cutting edge, searching out for shows that melded together, told a story. But most of all he loved to create. He needed to paint every day and if we were on vacation or away from his studio he was always sketching. In the shows that Peter was in, invariably he was chosen to be on the advertisement for the show.
H/R: What subjects did he enjoy capturing, how often he paint in his studio?
CA: Peter was up before me every day, I could smell the coffee brewing, and then I could smell the paint fumes as I went down into his studio where I could find him playing music and painting away. His studio was extremely messy, but he knew where everything was and painted on four to five paintings at a time. He loved color and most of his work has many layers. When I was cleaning out his studio after he passed, I found over 20 fly swatters; he would put some of them onto the canvas and then spray paint over them so that you could see the print of the fly swatter. He also make sand casting and had sand casting parties where everyone there could make one out of his many found objects and take home an object they made to hang up on their walls.