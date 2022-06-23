HEREFORD — It will be a patriotic weekend at the Arizona Folklore Preserve in Hereford with live music in Ramsey Canyon on the July 4th weekend.
Jean Prescott, an award-winning western singer/songwriter and daughter of a World War II veteran, will perform with two local musicians, Michael Grande and Jon Messenger, also former Marines.
But this won’t be a typical July 4th musical performance. There will be sing-a-longs to “America the Beautiful” and “The Star-Spangled Banner,” but mostly the show will be about the personal stories of the performers, their families and why they love America.
Prescott didn’t know much about her father’s military service until after his death, when the family discovered that he had been a decorated veteran from the 101st Airborne Division, a member of the 506th, Company E, better known as “Easy Company,” or the “Band of Brothers.” Inspired by learning her father’s story, she wrote the song, Doin’ What Was Right, a tribute to the selflessness of the ‘Greatest Generation,’ which sacrificed so much for freedom.
She released America Home Sweet Home in 2012, her first patriotic project. Calling it a labor of love, she wrote and co-wrote most of the songs on the album.
Grande and Messenger came from totally different worlds — Grande from Brooklyn, New York and Messenger from Arizona, but two common threads run through both their lives: Love of country and love of music.
Grane served in the U.S. Marine Corps. A staunch military supporter, he often visits military hospitals where wounded veterans are treated. After a visit to patients at Walter Reed Army Medical Center, he observed a therapeutic riding program operated by the Caisson Platoon, which inspired him to write Horses for Heroes in tribute to the program and its participants.
Messenger’s family history with the military goes back to the Civil War, in which one of his ancestors served. Both of his grandfathers served in the military, one in the Spanish-American War, and one with Gen. Pershing pursuing Pancho Villa through the southwest in 1916. His father was stationed at Hickam Field in Hawaii on the morning of Dec. 7, 1941 and later served with the Third Armored Division (“Spearhead”) as part of the Third Army commanded by Gen. Patton. He participated in the Battle of the Bulge and was at Buchenwald when it was liberated. Carrying on the family tradition, he enlisted in the Marines in 1973, serving in Japan and the Philippines.
The Arizona Folklore Preserve is located at 56 E. Folklore Trail in Hereford. Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for children 17 and under. Doors open at 1 p.m.,; shows start at 2 p.m. Call 520-378-6165 for reservations, or visit https://arizonafolklore.com
Submitted by Arizona Folklore Preserve