We prune fruit trees to increase fruit production during the first months of the year before bud break and before spring growth begins.
You will need bypass hand pruners, which act like scissors, and loppers for larger limbs. If you need to purchase some loppers, ask for compound loppers. They have offset or gear hinges, which multiplies the strength you exert.
If you need to remove limbs that even loppers won’t cut through, then you may need to invest in a pruning saw, but you probably won’t need the saw very often. Remember, it cuts on the pull stroke. Be sure the blades on your cutters are sharp.
Since you are doing surgery on the trees, it is a good idea to wipe the cutting blades with sanitizer before you start pruning to avoid spreading pathogens to your trees.
We prune fruit trees three times a year: Before growth begins in the spring, in June to remove the extra top-growth, and again in late summer to again remove the extra top-growth to about 6 feet.
The early pruning is to create a strong branch structure. We remove dead, diseased, dying, inwardly-growing and crossing branches.
Apples: Prune lightly to an open center like a champagne glass look to allow sunlight to penetrate the inner tree. Sunlight on the leaves and blooms produce more fruit. Do not remove spurs. New growth should be thinned to encourage new spur development. Fruit is produced along the branches, and branches live about five years.
Pears: Prune lightly to open up the center. Fruit is borne on spurs that are 2 years old or more. Make cuts inside to direct the growth to the outside growing buds.
Apricots: Prune and thin heavily to an open center. Most of the fruit is produced on rather short-lived spurs. New wood should be cut back by half to encourage new growth. Thinning out older unproductive wood allows light penetration to encourage development of new spurs, which results in more apricots.
Peaches and nectarines: Prune to an open center. The fruit grows on last years wood, and new fruiting wood must be produced every year. Last year’s wood needs to be heavily thinned out by half.
Make sure the growth that is retained is headed outward. Remember that in thinning, fruit is produced on last year’s spurs. Though heavy pruning is needed, prune cautiously.
Plums and pluots: Prune to a central leader or central spread. Fruit grows on 2-year-old spurs or older, so prune only when you have parallel branches or fruit thinning is desired. Thin out the interior of the tree somewhat.
Repurpose an old fruit tree: Six years ago we had an old peach tree that was producing very few peaches, and it was about 10 feet tall. It had four major limbs so I cut off two limbs at waist high with a chainsaw. The remaining two limbs continued to give some peaches.
The first spring, a lot of new latent shoots broke through the bark. In late spring, I selected two or three of the most correctly-positioned new twigs on both limbs and pruned off the rest. The second spring after the new twigs had grown to branches, they were growing straight up. I attached ropes and cinder blocks as weights and pulled them out carefully so as to not break them. Every 8-10 weeks I pulled them a little further. By the fall they were opened up, but with very few fruiting spurs. In the third spring, I could tell that we had many new buds ready to produce fruit so I sawed off the remaining two limbs and repeated the process with them.
So we took an old 10-foot peach tree and within five years, converted it to a 6-foot tree that we don’t need a ladder to harvest. It gives us five-gallon buckets of tennis-ball-size delicious peaches.