In our last episode, Richard Gird labored to turn Ed Schieffelin’s discoveries into to silver bullion and cash. When Gird wasn’t battling other water users along the San Pedro, nature provided its own challenges.
The elements were to blame for more recurring dam problems. In late July 1880, heavy summer rains broke through Gird’s “mill-dam,” and additional flood water raised the level of the San Pedro River. The flood waters wreaked havoc as they traveled north to Tres Alamos (Spanish for three cottonwoods). It was there that the wash of the same name drained into the San Pedro, and a stage station from the overland mail route (Butterfield Stage) still stood at that time (this sight has since been lost to erosion and the changing course of the San Pedro).
Flooding there was so substantial that it “caused the banks of the San Pedro to overflow, making it impossible for heavy wagons to pass … A team loaded with potatoes for Bowie, belonging to Tully, Ochoa & Co., attempted to cross and was mired down. They were compelled to unload, and it took them all evening to pull out (of the San Pedro) … The river rose seven feet in ten hours.”
The day before, the same flood waters claimed the life of a horse, and nearly claimed its owner’s life as well.
“The breaking of the mill-dam at this place and the recent rains have made the San Pedro very high. A man who attempted to cross the river above here on the 28th had his horse drowned and barely escaped himself.”
Given the height and strength of the average horse, this was a substantial flow of flood water. The mills and Millville were shut down when the dam was broken through, as the reservoir it created supplied the mills with necessary water for silver refinement and milling. But they were quick to recover.
“The Corbin mill commenced running again to-day.” Gird would devote his energies to these larger issues, such as keeping the dam in working order, and lesser ones like keeping control of supply costs. Gird would soon learn his supplier of blasting powder, who also supplied others that he was in contact with, was charging him more than they were charging them, for the same powder.
On April 10, 1880, he wrote the firm of Bandemann, Neilson & Co., offering them continued business but only under improved terms, reminding them of the output of the mills at Millville.
“We have been offered extraordinary inducement, and been arguably solicited by the Agents of Other Explosives to purchase of them, and have been told that the terms you give to us are not as low within 10% as those you give to others not purchasing more than we do. We are satisfied with the quality of your powder etc, and do not wish to change provided you will supply us as cheaply as you do others. The T.M. & M. Co. are taking out ore for 25 stamps, and the quantity consumed we think warrants us in expecting your most favorable terms. If you agree with us you can send, as usual, freight prepaid: 2000 # Not Cut Giant Powder Cast 7/8 1000 (blasting) caps 15000 feet fuse … ”
More water woes for Gird’s team
For S.W. Wood and Richard Gird, the silver strike at Tombstone was not an introduction for the two, but a reunion. Wood had come to the area in September 1879 and took charge of the Corbin Mill about the Jan. 1, 1880 timeframe and continued running it until March 20, 1880, when the Corbin Mill was transferred to the Tombstone Mill and Mining Company. From then on he was Gird’s point man running both mills.
“I first met Richard Gird in 1873 or 4 in Mohave county, this Territory. I became well acquainted with him there.” Wood soon called upon longtime Gird friend and associate Judge Thomas Bidwell to assist in a conflict over Gird’s dam.
“Some parties claiming a spring that discharged its water into the river above our dam, diverted the water from the river, and run it over the flat, and that slacked off the head of the water for us, so that we had to hang up our mill a portion of the time; and I sent a man up here, I think, quite early in the morning, for Judge Bidwell to come down and assist in arranging matters. He came down, went up to the spring, saw the man, and I believe went back to Tombstone that afternoon.”
JOHN D. ROSE has lived in Sierra Vista and its area since 1966 and has published seven books, numerous articles on his website, WyattEarpExplorers.com, and has been featured in Arizona Highways, worked as consulting editor to Wild West Magazine, and appeared on the Voice of America, among others. Most importantly, he was once carrier of the month as a Herald/Dispatch paper boy in his younger days.