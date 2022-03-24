We are glad to announce that the San Pedro House has reopened.
After a closure of two years, the House is open every day from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m The House is a hub for visitors to the San Pedro Riparian National Conservation Area. It sits at a nexus of trails that lead to the river. It is staffed with our Friends of the San Pedro River volunteers who will help you enjoy your outing.
The San Pedro House is about 6 miles east of Sierra Vista on State Route 90. The parking area is open from dawn to dusk. Inside you will find an information desk, exhibits and a gift shop specializing in books on nature and items related to the area like paintings, jewelry, T-shirts, hats and water bottles. There currently is a 10-person limit on occupancy, so you may have sometimes have to wait a minute. Masks are optional.
The Fairbank Schoolhouse visitors center remains closed at this time. We hope to be able to reopen it soon.
Let's talk for a minute about the San Pedro House. The land that became the SPRNCA was set aside in 1986. In 1987, the Friends of the San Pedro River was organized to assist the Bureau of Land Management, the responsible federal land manager, with visitor services. An early project of the BLM and Friends was to restore what is now the San Pedro House and turn it into a visitor contact station.
The San Pedro House was built in the late 1930s as ranch employee housing. By 1986, it had been abandoned for 10 years and it was a mess. It is not unusual to run into a now middle-aged Sierra Vistan who fondly recalls the parties that were held in the abandoned building.
The Friends and BLM got to work. The Friends raised $9,000 from local businesses and donors. Work crews were recruited. Erick Campbell, the BLM's SPRNCA manager at the time, personally helped with the physical tasks of collecting trash, clearing brush, sealing the roof, sanding wood, removing old paint and repainting everything. Doors and windows had to be reset or replaced. A new septic system was put in place. Volunteers, led by the Friends' David Dross and Lester Mauk, contributed more than 2,000 hours to the project.
On May 6, 1989, a ceremony was held at the San Pedro House to mark the official dedication of the SPRNCA and the opening of the San Pedro House to the public. About 1,200 people attended. Dignitaries present included Rep. Jim Kolbe; Dean Bibles, the BLM's state director; and former Secretary of the Interior Stewart Udall. The 36th Army Band performed. Bishop Walsh of the Tucson Diocese provided an invocation. Speeches were given. Then came a barbecue picnic. A few days later, Secretary of the Interior Manuel Lujan visited the San Pedro House and stated, "We're here today because the Friends of the San Pedro River exemplify the volunteerism that President Bush has spoken of."
In the 33 years since, the BLM and the Friends have continued to operate and maintain the San Pedro House. Work has included developing exhibits, installing a solar-power pump for the well, upgrading the electrical system, laying out trails, creating a xeriscape garden, restoring the ponds and installing solar power. In the early 1990s nature and birdwatching tours began. The BLM recently replaced the roof of the house when a tree limb damaged the old roof. A protective barrier was built around one of the historic trees on site.
The requirements for maintenance never end. In 2020, Laura Mackin, the Friends bookstore manager, organized renovation of the interior of the San Pedro House while it was closed for the pandemic. The original wood floors were uncovered and restored. Walls were patched and repainted. Displays and fixtures were repaired or replaced. Plumbing and light fixtures were updated. The screened porches were patched and painted. The work has been finished and the place looks great! All of this work was funded by a generous, anonymous donation.
Much remains to be done and as time goes by there will always be new tasks, but the San Pedro House has a new lease on life. It's open again so come see for yourself!
The Friends of the San Pedro River, a volunteer, non-profit organization, is always looking for volunteers to staff the visitors centers, lead tours, work in the gardens, or perform administrative tasks. Contact us via email if you would like to get involved at fspr@sanpedroriver.org.
Submitted by Ron Stewart, who has lived in Sierra Vista since the 1980s. He is now retired from a career working at Fort Huachuca for the U.S. Army. He has been on the Board of Directors of the Friends for the last 10 years.