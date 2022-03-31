Blackberries, raspberries and boysenberries are delightful to eat just fresh by themselves, or certainly make great pies and enhance many desserts and ice cream.
I have not included blueberries here because they require the much more naturally acidic soil of the Midwest and East to flourish, and our Western soils are more alkaline.
Technically, we can acidify our soil with vinegar to accommodate blueberries. However it requires constant vigilance to keep our soil in 5.0-5.5 pH range. When we grow plants that are best adapted to our climate and native soils in the 6.0-7.5 pH range, the less work and time spent and the greater our successful harvest or ROI (return on investment).
Blackberry, boysenberry and raspberry plants look very similar — all three feature thorny canes and compound leaves with toothed edges in groups of three or five. One key difference between the fruits of blackberries, boysenberry and raspberries is the way the fruits are formed. The tiny globes of the fruits are attached to a white core in blackberries and boysenberries. Raspberries, including black raspberries, form drupelets with a hollow core.
Berries are naturally thorny. There are thornless cultivars available in blackberries, boysenberries and raspberries; however, they are not as robust as the thorny cultivars.
It's easy to propagate berry plants from stem cuttings. Cut a 4-inch piece from the end of the stem in late spring when temperatures are mild and rainfall is plenty. Plant it in the soil, and keep it moist. Roots will form in two to four weeks. These newly-started plants can be planted in the fall, or you can keep them in a sheltered location and plant them the following spring.
We need 6.0-7.0 pH soil. They are best planted when the canes are dormant — generally in early spring. Plenty of sunshine, regular irrigation and rich, loamy soil will give plants the energy and nutrients they need to yield sweet, jumbo berries.
Plants should be spaced 5 to 6 feet apart; if planting in rows, space the rows 5 to 8 feet apart. Berries should be planted relatively shallow — about 1 inch deeper than they were growing in the nursery pot. Choose a planting site that is in full sun. The plants will grow in part shade, but will not produce as much fruit. Canes should have a vertical trellis to support and secure the canes.
Fertilize the bushes at the beginning of spring with a 20-20-20 fertilizer beginning the second year. Then, fertilize every four weeks after that. Make sure to mix the fertilizer into the soil and add more mulch over the soil once it’s mixed into the soil.
Immature blackberries start out green, then transition to red before maturing to a deep, glossy black. Blackberries do not continue to ripen after harvest, so pick the berries only after they have turned completely black.
Boysenberries are ripe when they’re dark purple, plump and shiny
Three main raspberry types that can be grown in the home garden are red, black and purple.
Yellow raspberries are red raspberries that don't produce red pigment.
The best time to harvest berries is in the early morning. They come off of the stem easiest then.
Prune after harvesting: After all the berries are harvested, it’s time to prune. Pruning takes place between autumn and winter. During this time, these plants head into dormancy. Prune the fruit-bearing vines after harvest as well as any long or weak vines. Blackberries, boysenberries and raspberries produce berries on "floricanes," meaning second-year wood only. If second-year wood is not pruned away after harvest, you'll have a real bramble.
John Chapman was a garden teacher on radio, TV and garden columnist in the Phoenix media for years and practices what he preaches. He now lives in southern Arizona. Questions: john@johnchapman.com.