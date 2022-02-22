The impact of farmers’ markets on the community

If you have never been to our Farmers Market here in Sierra Vista at Veterans Memorial Park, I’d like to take you on a virtual tour right now.
Imagine strolling through a venue where fresh produce lines the pathway, the smells of baked goods wafting in the gentle breeze, while neighbors can be seen at every booth mingling together in the search of that “just right” item to buy. Artisans bring their handmade handicrafts, displayed in exquisite layouts. Seamstresses hang their garments on racks or lay them out on the table in various arrays of color and design.
The aromas of the food vendors bring a mouthwatering experience to everyone within range of the tasty treats being readied for the noon lunch. Conversations abound between vendors and neighbors on the merits of the products on display, with a sense of caring and the expectation of learning more than could be absorbed in the grocery store. This scene plays out every Thursday from 10 a.m. at the market until the vendors pack up and head home around 2 p.m.
This scene has played out every week since the market first took roots in 2005. Not only is there an aesthetic appeal and a community atmosphere; the farmers market helps to stimulate the local economy. It brings farmer and neighbor consumers together, thereby providing the farmer a larger share of the retail food dollar. It provides increased access to nutritious food and creates opportunities for farmers and community members to meet face-to-face.
Food is one of the basic needs for survival. It is integral to life and has existed since the dawn of time, but in earlier times it was not as easy to come by as it is today.
Through thousands of years of learning how to produce, sustain and store food, man has gotten to today where food is usually plentiful. As time progressed, the growing population and the rapid diminishing of ready food, brought about the concept of agriculture.
About 200 years ago, most people in America were farmers. The U.S. began as a mostly rural nation, with most people living on farms or in small towns and villages. As urban areas grew, so did rural areas to some extent. By 1900, a majority of people still lived in rural areas.
Farming chores were done by hand, or with help of farm animals. The land was plowed with a walking plow hooked up to a horse or mule, the farmer forked all his hay, milked his cows by hand and went to town once a week on horseback or by wagon to fetch the few necessities needed that were not produced on the farm.
Food for the farmer and members of his family and feed for the work animals came from the farm. Farming and getting the fields ready and eventually harvesting the fields took much longer than it does today. Farms usually stayed small to ensure all the work could be done by the family timely and efficiently.
With the advent of machinery and new farming techniques, farming changed drastically by 1950. Many items that were grown on the farm are now produced elsewhere. Farming moved further from the populated areas and grew to be more for commercial use than for family consumption. Farms becoming more mechanized also reduced the number of people required for producing, sustaining and harvesting food.
In 1870, agricultural workers comprised about half of all workers in the U.S.; by 1900, it had dropped to only about a third of all workers; and by 1950 there were less than a fifth of all workers in the farming category.
Conversely, as the number of workers dropped, the number of farms rose. In 1900, there were 5,737,372 farms, the biggest surge happening in 1935, and all of them were full-time farms where the farmer’s sole job was working on the farm.
By 1950, the number of farms was already on a downward spiral to 5,382,000. The status also changed as farming was no longer done only by full-time farmers. Part-time farms numbered 639,239 and 1,029,392 were residential farms. The operators of many of the part-time and residential farms were employed off the farm, generally on a full-time basis, at jobs not connected with agriculture.
As of 2020, there were about 2 million farms left in America, down about 4,400 from 2019. Keep in mind that the farm definition was changed in 1993 to include maple syrup, short rotation woody crops and places with five or more horses. It also has to have sold, or would normally have sold during the year, at least $1,000 or more in agricultural products. Of that total, a little over half of the farms generate $10,000 or more. The market is cornered by the large corporate farms that had sales of $500,000 or more. Either way, farms are on the decline. What will we do when they decrease to zero?
Believe it or not, there are 1,083 farms in Cochise County as of the 2017 census, and about half of them make less than $2,500 a year in sales. Ninety-five percent of these farms are family farms, and some of their only outlets for selling their products are in venues such as our Farmers Market.
I encourage you to come out to the market, and talk to some of those Cochise County farmers that strive to feed their families and yours with good, down-to-Earth fresh products, whether it is produce, honey, eggs, nuts, meat, or baked goods and candy.
Say “hi” to that farmer, stop by and grab a bite to eat at one of the delicious food vendors, and then take home a handcrafted item from one of the many artisan vendors that adorn the venue here.
I hope you enjoyed this virtual trip down memory lane, and do stop by and say “hi.”
Take care and see you next time.
As always, many of the market vendors accept WIC Farmers Markets & Senior Farmers Markets Vouchers in exchange for fresh fruits and vegetables. SNAP vouchers can also be used at some of the vendors booths. You can use your EBT card at the info booth for SNAP vouchers and Double UP tokens (unlimited amount right now).
We are looking forward to seeing you all at this coming week’s market. The Farmers Market will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For information on our vendors and the products they will be bringing, see this week’s newsletter at www.sierravistafarmersmarkets.com. Also, check out our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/sierravistafarmersmarket/.
Submitted by Uncle Ralph (Ralph Wildermuth)