The most popular garden fruit in America

I’m back.
Sorry for being gone for so long, but sometimes a parent is presented with an unexpected life changing event, and a father has to be there at the hospital bedside for his daughter, instead of behind a desk writing articles. As things are slowly progressing, I find myself able to get back to some semblance of normalcy, and relieve stress by returning to something more pleasant, such as writing about the Sierra Vista Farmers’ Market and the many fascinating topics that it generates to talk about.
If you have never come out to Veterans Park on Thursdays to participate with the friendly crowds, I encourage you to try it one day and see just how peaceful and refreshing it is to look at fresh off the vine, so to speak, produce and see the various other baked goods and craft items presented by the local farmers and craftsman of this Southern Arizona neighborhood.
Speaking of vines, I’d like to talk a little bit about fruit. What is your favorite fruit? Are you partial to oranges maybe, or grapefruit, grapes, apples, pears or are you partial to my favorite garden fruit, tomatoes?
What’s that you say? Tomatoes are vegetables not fruits? Colloquially and culinarily, that is true to a point. Many people, chefs and nutritionists alike, call tomatoes vegetables, but botanically, tomatoes are considered fruit. This classification is based on the plants structure, function and organization.
You see, a fruit is the seed-bearing produce that grows from the ovary of a flowering plant or, in other words, a fruit is the plant’s way of spreading its seeds.
Therefore, tomatoes are classified as fruit because they contain seeds and grow from the flower of the tomato plant. Oddly enough, the debate over whether a tomato was a fruit or a vegetable made it all the way to the Supreme Court in April 1893. The case was brought to court in the Nix v. Hedden case over a tax collector in the port of New York trying to recover back taxes under the Tariff Act of March 3, 1883. The collector said that tomatoes were a vegetable requiring a duty under Schedule G, “vegetables in their natural state, or in salt or brine, not specially enumerated or provided for in this act, ten percentum ad valorem,” whereas the importer cited the same Schedule G, “Fruits, green, ripe, or dried, not specially enumerated or provided for in this act,” which were duty free.
After listening to the attorneys reciting definitions from dictionaries and listening to two witnesses agreeing the words fruit and vegetable have the same meaning in trade on March 1, 1883, on May 10, 1893, the court rendered its decision: Tomatoes are “vegetables,” and not “fruit,” within the meaning of the Tariff Act of March 3, 1883, c. 121. So much for science again.
Tomatoes are not the only fruit thought of as a vegetable. Squash, pumpkins, cucumbers, peppers, eggplants, corn kernels and bean and pea pods are all fruits. Of course, we do have what most people think of as fruit in apples, pears, peaches, apricots, oranges, grapefruit, melons and mangos.
On the other hand, a vegetable, from a botanical standpoint, is any edible part of a plant that doesn’t happen to be a fruit, as in leaves (think spinach, lettuce, or cabbage), roots (as in carrots, beets, and turnips), stems (asparagus), tubers (potatoes), bulbs (onions), and flowers (cauliflower or broccoli) just to name a few.
However you slice it, vegetable or fruit, today the tomato is considered the most popular garden plant in America. It hasn’t always been that way.
All garden tomatoes are derived from a single species, Solanum lycopersicum. This single tomato and its 16 wild relatives originated about 80,000 years ago in Ecuador and are native to a narrow coastal region in the northwestern corner of the South America from Ecuador to northern Chile, including the Galapagos Islands. Besides being the most popular in America, tomatoes are cultivated in nearly every country in the world.
The tomato’s acceptance was slow in coming; part of the problem was that they are from the genius Solanum and the large Solanaceae family, which includes a deadly species of plants known as nightshades. Of course, there are benign members of the Solanaceae family such as peppers, potatoes, tomatillos, eggplant, petunia and even tobacco.
While grown and used throughout pre-Civil War America, they were part of the deadly nightshade family and by association alone they were thought to also be poisonous. It was not until the mid-1800s that tomatoes became popular. The Civil War changed public opinion as canneries boomed trying to fill contracts to feed the Union army. Tomatoes, a fast grower that stood up well to the canning process, rose to the occasion. After the war, the demand for canned products grew even stronger, with more tomatoes being canned than any other vegetable. And this meant more farmers needed to grow tomatoes.
Varieties of tomatoes such as cherry, pear and egg-shaped tomatoes were common at the time, while the larger tomatoes tended to be lumpy and ridged. Alexander Livingston took advantage of the situation and opened a seed company in 1850. He started with seeds from wild tomatoes and by 1870 he introduced his initial groundbreaking hybrid tomato called the Paragon. They were the first uniformly smooth tomato. Today you can still find about 20 odd varieties of heirloom Livingston tomato seeds.
There’s still a debate even today about the tomato and the leaves and stems being toxic. You can hear arguments from both sides on the safety of eating tomatoes, the leaves, stems, and even the roots. The toxin in question is tomatine a glycoalkaloid, which are poorly absorbed by the gastrointestinal tract of mammals and will pass quickly through in the urine or feces. While tomatine is a toxin it has been estimated in some studies that it would take eating a pound to produce any side effects, but there are always exceptions in the case of people with a particular sensitivity to the toxin.
There are also studies by Dr. Mendel Friedman in 2000 that show the tomatine found in green tomatoes (and thereby the leaves) could actually lower bad LDL cholesterol. As with all foods, moderation the key as shown by Portland’s chef Jenn Louis, who serves a pasta infused with tomato leaves where she “blanches, dries and blends the leaves into pasta dough, and serves the pasta with butter and fresh tomatoes” at her restaurant Lincoln in Portland, Oregon.
All leafy greens have some kind of alkaloid in them, even the “good for you” type. Cauliflower, tomatoes, potatoes and eggplants have nicotine in them, but you would have to eat 20 pounds of eggplant to get the same amount found in one cigarette. Even chocolate contains an alkaloid, theobromine, a mild stimulant. Of course, not all alkaloids are toxic, but even water in massive doses is toxic, so remember that anything ingested in gross amounts can become toxic. Do your own research and make your own educated choices about what you want to eat.
Ruth from Ruth’s Hens and Garden at our market loves planting tomatoes in the spring. She begins in January planting the seeds from a variety of tomatoes that she has diligently researched to have the best chance of growing in this hot climate, including cherry tomatoes, large beefsteak tomatoes and medium sized, plus tomatoes for cooking. She is also trying dwarf tomatoes this year, which grow to about a 2-foot height and produce regular-sized tomatoes for picking.
For the gardener, tomatoes are usually easy to grow and a few plants provide a sufficient harvest for most families. And of course, the quality and freshness of fruit picked in the garden, when fully ripe, far surpasses anything available at the local box store, even in season.
If you want to learn more about tomatoes and tomato growing stop by the Farmers’ Market and talk to the growers. Stop by Ruth’s stall and pick up some tomato plants for your own garden experience and soon she will have the first tomatoes at the market. Remember they go well in a salad, too.
The Farmers’ Market will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
As always, many of the market vendors accept WIC Farmers Markets and Senior Farmers Markets Vouchers in exchange for fresh fruits and vegetables. SNAP vouchers can also be used at some of the vendors booths. You can use your EBT card at the info booth for SNAP vouchers and Double UP tokens (unlimited amount right now).
We are looking forward to seeing you all at this coming week’s market. For information on all our vendors and the products they will be bringing, see this week’s Farmers’ Market newsletter at www.sierravistafarmersmarkets.com. Also, check out our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/sierravistafarmersmarket/.
Submitted by Uncle Ralph (Ralph Wildermuth)