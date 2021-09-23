The sun had just set. Thunderheads were all about. A dazzling display of intra-cloud lightning turned the night sky into a giant strobe light. At my side, a brand-new camera, ready for botanical pictures on the following morning.
Early August thunderstorms had brought some nice drizzly mornings. It was perfect weather, with the right kind of light for taking pictures of dew-soaked wildflowers and various weeds. This year has been bountiful, compared to other years, where monsoon storms had fizzled and dreaded heat waves plagued the landscape. This is not one of those years where you see brown patches of grass in the middle of August, places that were left untouched by summer storms. No, this year is a plant lover’s dream and a landscaper’s nightmare.
The tropical burst of moisture had endured, and it was enough to bring out some interesting plants that have not been seen in years. I was snapping pictures of oak leaf datura, various forbs, lilies, legumes, sedges, morning glories and some oddities like snake cotton or eryngium. While other naturalists and I are enthused, there are some that take these plants for granted and just dismiss them as pesky weeds.
After taking some wonderful shots in Carr Canyon, I drove down the road and passed a botanical murder scene. Those lovely daturas I had mentioned earlier were mowed to the ground. All that was left was one plant, clinging to the side of a fence post. Photos tell a tale of a once proud colony moments before it was chopped to pieces.
Later that day, I overheard a child asking its father about the pretty orange and white flowers in the field, which were fleabane and sida. The father replied, “those are weeds. They’re nasty. Leave them alone.” Sad to see such disdain for an innocent set of plants. A person nearby remarked, “those look kinda nice. Wish we had weeds like those where I come from!” A glimmer of hope there. We do have some nice-looking weeds. Perhaps the nice-looking ones just get overlooked because of the scores of invasive weeds that inundate our yards this time of year.
Our culture has lost its connection to the natural world. We no longer forage or explore like our ancestors did. Knowledge of plants has been lost to the majority of us. Sometimes we only like the ones that have value to humans, not the ones that feed the bees and support ecosystems.
Seeds are stored in underground seed banks for years. Some years, you will see tansy aster or trailing four o’ clocks. Other years, it will be morning glories and thistles. What will germinate is left to chance. Some seeds will sprout, while others wait until another year, much like the orange caltrops. They wait for the right amount of moisture, and the right mix of soil microbes. We can’t forget those fungi and bacteria that support plant growth by augmenting the roots of these wild plants.
This year was a perfect storm, literally, of good monsoon moisture, soil microbes and a seed bank waiting to cash itself out. Now we have a super bloom of sorts, a year of morning glories and caltrops, asters and daturas, all sorts of things we haven’t seen in a while. And yes, those pesky ones like amaranth. But pesky as those amaranth plants are, they contain nutrition, seeds that can be harvested as grain, young plants that can be boiled and eaten like spinach. Anyone who cooks wild plants and has grown accustomed to eating them will find value in these native pests.
The best part of the year is harvesting saguaro fruits from my secret stand of cacti. This is at the beginning of the monsoon. At the end of it, I am picking prickly pear tunas from my yard, and afterwards, removing tiny spines from my fingertips. No matter all the precautions I take, burning off the glochids, using tongs and the like, I always get a few of those tiny prickers imbedded in my hand.
There is value in native plants. Enough value that some people have ripped out invasive grasses and tumbleweeds, just to sow native seeds. If you are wondering where to find some of these seeds, we have a wonderful nursery in Patagonia that ships native seeds all over Arizona. If you are brave enough, you may be able to find some in the wild. Make a yard that native green bees, cactus bees, butterflies and hummingbirds call home. Learn to love the fleabane and sida that like to take over as ground cover. Leave those big ol’ caltrops alone too. They’ll spread and keep spreading. Eventually, their smaller counterparts, warty caltrops, will join them. In enough time, they will crowd out their reviled cousin, the goathead or puncturevine.
About the author: James Mustard has spent all of his life in Arizona, worked as an archaeologist, studied botany and currently teaches science and social studies. This is his 36th monsoon season.
Photo credit: James Mustard
Photo caption: An oak leaf datura in Carr Canyon, moments before it was mowed down