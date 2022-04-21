There are more than 100 varieties of potatoes, but about six varieties make up the entire commercial market. There are several different varieties of potatoes to choose from, each with its own characteristics and qualities.
Potatoes are generally classified as red round, white round and white oblong. New potatoes are any variety of dug young potato that hasn’t been stored. Common garden varieties offer better taste, texture and cooking quality for home use anyway.
The white round and white oblong produce better in the higher elevations. The white oblong are known as russet Burbank. Red round types are best suited for the climate in the low desert. Use only certified seed potatoes. Do not use grocery store potatoes for seed. Even though the potatoes you see in the supermarket may appear healthy, they should not be used for your seed. They may have been treated with a sprout retardant, in which case, they will not grow well.
Even if they are sprouting, they have not been inspected and certified free of diseases that potatoes are susceptible to. Seed potatoes are available at most quality nurseries and garden centers. You can also search on the web, just type in “home garden seed companies.”
The potato is adapted to a wide variety of soils. It performs best, however, on a sandy loam well supplied with organic matter and plant food. Heavy fine-textured soils are satisfactory if it is improved with organic material.
Have you ever thought of growing potatoes in a bushel basket, an old tire, a bag of compost, or a bucket of straw? Well, you can — it’s easy and fun. You may be surprised that you can be a potato grower in the smallest yard or just on the back patio or porch. Line a bushel basket with plastic, punch a few holes in the bottom and put in a layer of stones for drainage. Stir a few tablespoons of houseplant food or fertilizer 10-10-10 into a bucket of moist soil. Put a 4- or 5-inch layer of soil in the basket and lay a few seed pieces 6 to 8 inches apart, then top with 3 or 4 more inches of soil.
Keep the basket in a warm, sunny place. As the plants grow, add more soil around the stems to give the tubers room to expand, and keep the soil well watered. You can also grow potatoes in a bag of compost. Cut the top open carefully and then empty the bag; try to empty the bag somewhere suitable, as you will need to store this compost until you use it later. You then roll the top of the compost bag down. This can be a little tricky as some bags that hold compost are very thick. You don’t have to roll it down all the way, about half way is fine. Put a small layer of compost in the bottom of the bag, and place your seed potatoes on top.
You won’t need a lot of seed potatoes because only two or three will produce you a healthy crop in the bag. Add more compost when the stems get about 8 inches long. You can grow potatoes in a stack of old high profile tires, adding a tire and more mulch when runners get about 8 inches long up to about five tires high. Fertilize every 7-10 days with high-phosphorus fertilizer (high second number). Harvest when plants freeze down.