TUCSON — A novel program initiated by the University of Arizona aiming to enhance the understanding of people living near the southern borders has been so successful it has been awarded a $1.5 million grant by one of America’s most prestigious foundations.
By highlighting stories from the voices of residents neighboring the Mexican borders, the UA’s "Fronteridades: Nurturing Collaborative Intersections in the U.S.-Mexico Borderlands" launched in 2018 is shedding light on a segment of society whose stories have hardly been heard or recognized.
Initially funded by the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation with $100,000, the private foundation and largest supporter of the arts and humanities in the U.S. has invested an additional $800,000 into nearly 60 of the program’s projects. Pleased with the program’s positive results, the New York City-based philanthropic foundation recently awarded it a new $1.5 million grant.
“It works that basically we have a bunch of programs within the program itself,” said Javier Duran, UA professor of Latin America and border studies. “We have a branch, for example, that deals with migrants and asylum seekers’ stories. Another one is about justice on the border. Another on amplifying the voices of the Black community.”
Duran, the principal investigator and general coordinator of the project, has a two-folded mission: Showing the products created on the borders and finding new agencies that can fund the program.
“In the border scholar section, for example, we use our fundings to give graduate scholars fellowships and internships," Duran said. "Also, we use that money for lectures.”
In the migrant and asylum seekers part of the project, however, the program is working with some nonprofit organizations like the "Colibri Center for Human Rights" and ‘Derechos humanos." Part of the goal is to share stories about people who lost relatives and family members crossing the borders.
“It’s critical for us to share those stories,” Duran said. “We want to help people in their daily lives, and not just once in a while, when something earth-shattering happens.”
Other programs are trying to help the art community on the border.
Like "I-19 arts" — the name derives from the highway that links Tucson and Nogales — which supports groups of artists financially and by visibility, showing their works at the "Galeria mitotera" in Tucson and the "Nogalleria" in Nogales.
Some artists work on murals, installations and digital and media representations. Others teach young talents how to develop their arts, while a connected branch of the program sustains writers, poets and photographers on both sides of the border.
“Public arts are part of the way in which the communities express themselves,” Duran said.
“The Fronteridades Fellowship provided me the opportunity to conduct history recording sessions, in-depth assessment, mapping and helped me connecting with other artists too,” said Jenea Sanchez, a multidisciplinary artist whose primary mediums are digital and performance art. “It’s been an incredible journey. Thanks to the program we also had the opportunity to teach our artistic skills, like principles in 2D design, digital photography and videography.”
Sanchez is the founder of the Border Arts Corridor and the communications manager of the Arts Foundation for Tucson and southern Arizona. She’s also a fellow of the Fronteridades Creative Scholars program, and her works have been exhibited at the Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art, the University of Arizona Art Museum, at MOCA Tucson and at the U.S.-Mexico border fence.
“Fronteridades gave us the time and the funding to work with the community and decide together the goals and processes of the various projects,” Sanchez said.
The Fronteridades program aims to cover not only the basic cost of materials and spaces involved, but also to pay for the time spent by the artists in developing the project and realizing it.
“Artists are like athletes,” Duran said. “They have to practice before showing up and we want to value that. Our community is highly talented. We have a lot of young people that have been trying to show their value and we want to help them.”
Getting involved with the project is not complicated. By keeping up with the program website, artists can check when opportunities become available. Also, connecting via e-mail is another path people can explore to share their ideas.
“Our partners submit their projects and a selection committee decides how much money will be allocated for every stance,” Duran said. “The border has many voices and we want to spread them all.”