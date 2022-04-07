Understanding the microclimates in your yard can give you an advantage when it comes to choosing and growing the proper plants and trees.
A microclimate is defined as the climate of a small area that differs from that of the general surrounding region.
A microclimate in a yard may be shaded while the rest of the yard receives full sun. Plants and trees that will thrive in those different areas are different. Both areas may have different temperatures on cold or hot days by as much as 20 degrees. Logically, moisture will evaporate more quickly in a sunny area than a shaded microclimate. Snow may be in a shaded area while it has totally melted in a full sun.
Your yard may contain small-scale heat islands. Any surface paved with concrete or black asphalt will absorb heat during the day and give it off at night. Air movement around areas surrounding a paved surface can be warmer and structures such as your house may also radiate heat at night as well as effect cold or warm air movement.
I know of a yard in Sierra Vista that has thriving citrus trees between a house and a masonry wall while homes near the San Pedro River where temperatures fall into single digit temperatures during the winter would kill citrus trees — the difference of microclimates.
I recently took down a very large mesquite tree in my own yard because it was shading my newly planted fruit tree orchard.
Two years ago I planted Crenshaw melons in a partially shaded area and Crimson Sweet watermelons in full sun. The watermelons exceeded expectations and Crenshaws did horribly. Last year, I reversed the locations and we had a flush of sweet Crenshaws and the watermelons languished. This year both will be grown is full sun. Sunlight was the only difference in crop performance.
Leafy vegetables are the most shade tolerant vegetables. In fact, the plants will live longer than if growing in full sun. These would include: arugula, chives, collards, coriander/cilantro, endive, lettuce, mint, mustard greens, oregano, parsley, sorrel, spinach, kale, mustard greens and Swiss chard.
Root vegetables will grow in partially shaded areas that have less direct sunlight, but will appreciate some partial shade such as: beets, broccoli, brussels sprouts, cabbage, cauliflower, carrots, potatoes; (white and sweet), radishes, rutabaga and turnips.
Vegetables that fruit from a blossom, such as cucumbers, melons, peppers, squash, sweet corn and tomatoes, love as much sunshine as they can get and are the least tolerant of shady areas. Plant these in full sun areas that receive the most direct sunlight every day.
Take temperatures around your yard during different seasons. Note the sun-to-shade shadows during winter and summer during times of the day to determine the microclimates in your yard and grow vegetables more productively.