For the last 20 years, the Cochise County Youth Orchestra taught kids and young adults from elementary to high school how to play an instrument and enjoy the pleasures of music.
Students learned to play the violin, viola, cello and string bass.
Started in 2002 because the band in the school had no string sections, the school grew from six students to almost 30 before the pandemic hit. Navigating through these two COVID-19 years hasn’t been easy, as William Jones, the program’s director, recalled.
“We haven’t been able to do any fundraisers. We’re just starting again now,” he said.
Jones, who had been the director of the program for about 10 years, still volunteers today.
“For a while, I had my own two kids in there,” he said. “Then, after they left school and went off to college, my wife and I stayed involved with this community.”
With tuition plans from about $85 to $130 per semester, depending on the class, the CCYO aims to offer quality music education to everyone, with tuition assistance available as well.
“Whatever donation we received goes straight to the kids,” said Callie Hutchinson, director of the program.
Callie has been in the school since 2011. She’s Suzuki-certified and teaches her students through the method invented by a Japanese violinist teacher in the 20th century.
“Basically, students learn by ear at the beginning, and then they start reading music after the first semester or so,” she said.
The school offers a beginner and an advanced school, but some years it has been able to offer an intermediate school.
“It all depends on the pool of students that we have,” Hutchinson said. “It’s always been up and down. Now we have about 20 students. Parents are still a little weary with COVID.”
Hutchinson conducted her lessons remotely during the first period of the pandemic. Her students had an online performance playing the 5th Symphony by Beethoven, but it was not the same as playing live. Now they play together with masks on in a socially-distanced environment, and it has been a social outlet for the kids throughout the pandemic.
The school is not just about the love for music. Some students practice and grow a lifelong love for an instrument, while others have chances to keep playing afterward.
“Hutchinson’s assistant, Shelby, grew in the school and now she’s in the symphony orchestra here in town,” Jones said.
Some students kept playing in college, too. Cochise College has an orchestra a lot of students joined. Sancho Marzano, the last president of the school, was a former student as well. The school is going through some changes in the board.
“I’m trying to have some former students back in, but I imagine if we don’t get a president with this election I may be coerced to get back,” laughed Jones.
The school survives with tuition and the contributions, but with fewer students enrolled because of the pandemic it has had a difficult time.
“We have some sponsors and people that help, but we definitely could use some more contributions,” Jones said.
The orchestra has two shows every year; the next one will be on May 5 at Village Meadows Elementary School.
“We get to practice a lot of different genres — jazz, classic, pop, film songs,” Hutchinson said. “The show at the end of the year is so fun. I hope to see a lot of people there.”