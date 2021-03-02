BISBEE — The arrival of county health inspector Todd Appel at the Bisbee Farmers Market last Saturday was a cause of consternation for some vendors as he went over their permits and licenses and pointed out some deficiencies in paperwork.
Pace Avenue Takeout and the La Ramada Steakhouse and Cantina bus were two vendors who ran into trouble, according to Laura Smith, Bisbee Famers Market organizer. Other vendors were prevented from selling certain items that did not have the proper labeling as required by the state or the license they had did not cover the items being sold.
Smith said Appel told her he was coming to the BFM Saturday to talk with food vendors about compliance with food safety regulations. She did not know he would prevent vendors' sales.
“We want to be compliant,” she emphasized. “We’ve never had an issue with someone getting sick at the farmers market. I tell every vendor they have to get with county environmental health and get a license to sell at the BFM."
Natalie Johnson, Environmental Health Specialist and lead for the food program, told the Herald/Review in response to questions, “The county is required by the state and the Food and Drug Administration to conduct inspections, even if it is being held on private property. Under the food code definition a ‘Food Establishment’ includes an operation that is conducted in a mobile, stationary, temporary, or permanent facility or location, where consumption is on or off the premises and regardless of whether there is a charge for the food. Therefore, they require licensing and inspections.””
Saturday’s inspection was just routine and did not spring from a complaint, Johnson added. The county has the authority to inspect at six month or longer intervals depending on how well the rules and regulations are followed.
The inspector gave out educational materials relating to the Arizona Cottage Food Law to vendors he found not operating in full compliance, Johnson said. Only the La Ramada bus was closed down due to a problem with a hand sink drainage.
“Sewage and other liquid wastes shall be removed from a mobile food establishment at an approved waste servicing area or by a sewage transport vehicle in such a way that a public health hazard or nuisance is not created,” said Johnson.
Even though a restaurant or grocery store is already licensed, such businesses must apply for a temporary event food license, she said.
Cochise County requires every vendor to apply for a special event permit application, said Johnson. Organizers of special events are also required to submit a special event coordinators application at no cost.
However, licensed mobile food or catering services must submit a temporary special event application, at no cost. Other food vendors and restaurants are required to apply for special event permits, which carries a fee of $100 for the year or $50 per event. It must be renewed every year, continued Johnson.
“Produce vendors who offer whole, uncut fresh fruits and vegetables are not licensed or inspected by Cochise County. Produce vendors would be under Department of Agriculture,” Johnson said.
State Cottage Food Program requirements
There are specific regulations the Arizona Department of Health Services requires of food vendors who sell various foodstuffs under the Cottage Food Program. The Cottage Food Program approves non-potentially hazardous foods such as cakes, brownies, cookies, breads, jams and jellies from allowable fruits, according to the ADHS website.
Food is considered potentially hazardous if it contains moisture, protein or is neutral to slightly acidic. Some examples are meat, poultry, fish, eggs, milk and dairy products, cooked rice, beans or vegetables, mushrooms, raw sprouts, cut melons, cut tomatoes and cut leafy greens. Also on the list are custards, puddings, cakes with custard fillings, meringues, cheesecakes, pumpkin, cream or custard pies and other desserts containing ingredients of animal origin and untreated garlic and oil mixtures. Some other items not approved include salsa and sauces.
Potentially hazardous foods require temperature controls, either refrigeration or warming.
There are label requirements by law for prepared home canned goods or jerky-type foods and must contain all ingredients, production date of the food and list the name of the producer.
Johnson said if a product is made from two or more ingredients, a list of ingredients and sub-ingredients in descending order of predominance by weight, including a declaration of artificial colors, artificial flavors and chemical preservatives, as well as any possible allergens and an accurate declaration of the net quantity of contents is required.
Cottage Food products must be packaged at home and have an attached label, according to ADHS. The following information is required by law to be on a food label attached to cottage food products being sold in the state of Arizona: the name and registration number of the food preparer, a list of all the ingredients in the product and product’s production date.
The labels must also contain the statement: “This product was produced in a home kitchen that may process common food allergens and is not subject to public health inspection.”
People have the freedom to make approved foods in home kitchens without inspections or fees as long as rules and regulations are followed.
BFM organizer concerned for vendors
Though refuted by Johnson, Smith said Appel did try to shut down Pace Avenue Takeout and told him, “No, we’re not going to throw away good, gourmet food. He told me the food had to be destroyed right away.”
Apparently, after a few phone calls the issue was resolved, though Smith did not know the details. The Herald/Review was unable to speak with the parties involved.
Appel told Smith all the food vendors had to be inspected on a routine basis. The last inspection was in May 2020.
“None of these have been inspected on a routine basis,” he explained to Smith on a video taken by a resident. “I come down to make sure people are following the rules. The bottom line is food safety.”
Smith also said two former county health inspectors, Matt Cook and Carl Hooper, worked with everyone and there were no previous problems.
She said the vendors would have to come up $200 for the license fee, but that figure was wrong, Johnson said.
”The discussion that led to the $200 was in regards to the permit cost for a Fixed Food Facility Risk 2. One of the vendors that was issued a temporary license for events is using a church kitchen in Bisbee. The question for permits of fixed facilities was then mentioned,” Johnson said.
The fee for special events is $100 and those vendors who did not have the permits will have to pay to sell their food.
Smith said one person has offered the money to pay for the license fees and others have donated to the cause to help the vendors.
“We’ll handle it this week," she emphasized. "Most of our vendors go above and beyond. We’ll be working on getting everyone compliant.”
Appel will inspect the vendors again this Saturday to make sure everyone selling foodstuffs is in compliance.