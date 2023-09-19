original-4.jpg

Morgana Biddix, Spc. Taylor Anderson, Spc. Mark Blank and Spc. William Thompson attempt to make music with shofars they created with Rabbi Benzion Shemtov in preparation for Rosh Hashanah. (Photo Credit: U.S. Army photo by Angelita Williams)

FORT HUACHUCA, Ariz. – An unusual sound rang out from the Prosser Village Chapel Annex recently – the sound of a shofar being blown.

In preparation for Rosh Hashanah, Rabbi Benzion Shemtov introduced Soldiers to the tradition of shofar blowing by having them actually make their own shofar horn to keep.

max1200.jpg

The dust flies as Spc. Taylor Anderson and Spc. William Thompson sand and smooth the shofars they created with Rabbi Benzion Shemtov in preparation for Rosh Hashanah. (Photo Credit: U.S. Army photo by Angelita Williams)
original-5.jpg

Rabbi Benzion Shemtov provides a special lesson about the traditions and rules regarding the making of a shofar during a recent service at the Prosser Village Chapel Annex. (Photo Credit: U.S. Army photo by Angelita Williams)

