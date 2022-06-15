BISBEE — A new eco–minded business to teach water harvesting and conservation and sustainability received approval of a special-use authorization from the county Planning and Zoning Commission during a June 8 meeting.
The request for the special use was first heard in the May 11 commission meeting. The commissioners were split on the decision and the vote ended in a tie, causing the request to be brought back before them.
The Wild Compass Retreat as proposed will provide a hands-on education through retreats, workshops and outdoor programs for people interested in alternative building methods, gardening, soil health and walking trails.
Christine Bond and Janell Simpson purchased 47.5 acres at 4797 E. Frontier Trail south of Parker Ranch Road in the Willcox area. The plan calls for approximately 10 RV sites, 10 camping sites, 15 “quirky” cabin sites, outdoor community kitchens, a workshop, open air venue, a lounge and laundry area, a convenience store and gift shop and a farmers market garden.
The purpose of the project is to bring people together to learn about various sustainability methods and options. Though this would be primarily for onsite guests it would be possible for other members of the public to participate.
Bond said the plan was to use no groundwater from the well they share with other property owners, which was a concern of a few neighbors. Rainwater harvesting will provide what the operation will use and if that fails, they will truck in water.
Simpson said the resort would plant trees and other vegetation to provide a living fence as required. They will also use composting toilets to reuse the wastewater, but a septic tank would be necessary for kitchen drains.
WCR anticipates attracting additional insects, animals and rodents while farming and composting. They will use a combination of techniques to deter unwanted pests naturally, manually and technologically.
The commissioners stipulated WCR must help maintain the private road and pave an apron at county-maintained Parker Ranch Road and private Robinson Road, requiring relocating signage and mailboxes.
The resort will be constructed in phases starting this year and continuing into 2024.
Neighbors Ron and Janis Chaney were not in support of the plan due to water concerns, increased traffic on a private road and disruption of their viewshed.
“We’re right next to them," Ron Cheney said. "They are ruining everything we have worked for over the last 20 years. The property will be disconnected from the well.”
Douglas Roberts of Willcox said, “How can they save rainwater if there’s no rain?” He was also concerned about a wetlands on his property fed by underground water that has become a oasis for wildlife.
Commissioner Wayne Gregan told them, "If you want to control the land, you need to own it. You can’t take away someone’s right to do what they want with their property.”
Commissioner Robert Montgomery added, “It’s not the government’s job to prevent anyone from buying property. The only way to protect your interests is to buy the land.”
Other residents spoke in favor of the permit as it provides a valuable learning experience for people, particularly as the Willcox Basin water level continues to decline.
When the vote was taken, Commissioners Gregan, Montgomery, Albert Young, James Martzke, Nathan Watkins and Larry Saunders approved the permit.
Commissioner Kim DePew said she “struggled” with the decision. “I can’t be in favor of intrusion into the desert.” She voted no.