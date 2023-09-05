1000003019.jpg

Sean Yeterian's entry from last year's SPRAC photo show.

 SEAN YETERIAN

The San Pedro River Arts Council (SPRAC) invites photographers to participate in its upcoming photography show which will be on display at the Cochise College Benson Center from Oct. 5 through 31.

Entry forms are currently being accepted and need to be submitted by a Sept. 26 deadline. 

