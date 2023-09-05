The San Pedro River Arts Council (SPRAC) invites photographers to participate in its upcoming photography show which will be on display at the Cochise College Benson Center from Oct. 5 through 31.
Entry forms are currently being accepted and need to be submitted by a Sept. 26 deadline.
“We are going to be receiving photos from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Oct. 2 at Cochise College Benson Center and will be hanging them for display on Oct. 3,” said Larraine Milne, SPRAC vice president and show chair. “On Wednesday, Oct. 4, the show will be judged with an open judge’s critique for participants at 2 p.m.”
The show will be open to the public for viewing during regular college hours — Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
All photography must be framed or gallery wrapped and have a securely attached wire hanger covered with electrical tape or crimps to prevent frayed ends from showing. Heat shrink tubing is acceptable. Do not submit pieces with bracket hangers or gorilla tape.
“We’re accepting up to three entries from each participant,” Milne said. “All entry forms must be postmarked by September 26th or be entered online no later than September 26th,” she added. “Each item must be named on the entry form, and labeled on the back with the entrant's name, the title of the piece and a price if the entry is for sale.”
All entries must be hand delivered and picked up at Cochise College Benson Center. For dropoff and pickup times, go to the SPRAC website and look under scheduled events.
While the show is open to all photographers, submissions are to be an original creation by the entrant. Work that has been previously displayed at a SPRAC show is not eligible. The maximum size for any photo, including the frame, is 36” in either dimension. Larger submitted works will be hung and judged on a space available basis. The participant’s entry fee will be returned if the piece is not displayed in the show.
“We’re looking forward to a really exciting show this year,” Milne said. “We want to get the word out to photographers of all ages and encourage participation in our annual show. We urge people to stop by the college, view the work on display and vote for your favorite piece for the people's choice award. Every year we see some fabulous photography.”
WHO: San Pedro River Arts Council
WHAT: Annual photography show and sale
WHEN: Entry form deadline is Sept. 26; photography on display from Oct. 5 - 31
WHERE: Cochise College Benson Center, 1025 S. Highway 90, Benson
MORE INFO: Entries are limited to three per participant. The fee is $8 per entry for SPRAC members, $10 for nonmembers and no charge for youth (18 and under). Registration forms can be accessed online by going to www.sprarts.org.
SHOW THEME: Desert Skies: Sun, Moon and Stars
CONTACT INFO: Contact show chair Larraine Milne at wildgarden2012@outlook.com, or by calling 520-591-6086. For information about SPRAC, go to the website at www.sprarts.org.
MAILING ADDRESS: San Pedro River Arts Council (SPRAC)/PO Box 1358/Benson, AZ 85602
TENTATIVE RECEPTION: SPRAC in planning a reception -- open to the public -- on Oct. 14, pending permission from Cochise College. More information to follow.
PHOTOGRAPHIC DIVISIONS:
Monochromatic — includes black and white and monochromes
Color for amateurs
Color for advanced and professional photographers
Youth photography for participants 18 years and under
Digital artistry (photos showing heavy manipulation)
AWARDS:
First, second and third place ribbons;
Best of division rosettes with $50 cash prize;
Best of show rosette with $100 cash prize;
Special awards with a rosette and $25;
Best photo that depicts the “Desert Skies: Sun, Moon and Stars” theme;
People’s choice award with rosette and $50 to be announced at the end of the show, when the display comes down on Oct. 31.