Cpl. Caleb Roy takes the “sensitive object” his team must carry and protect through the obstacle course from a teammate during Tuesday's installation of the Best Squad competition on Fort Huachuca.

FORT HUACHUCA — Ten of the best 5-soldier squads in the U.S. Army have been at Fort Huachuca the last week, competing for the title of Training and Doctrine Command’s Best Squad Competition with the winning team advancing to compete for the distinction of being the Army’s Best Squad overall.

More than 30 events challenging physical and mental acumen earn each team points, all the way up until the closing ceremonies at 2 p.m. this afternoon when the winning team will be revealed.

A determined Sgt. James Fernicola strains as he finishes crossing the rope challenge on the obstacle course.
Tuesday was the last day of the United States Army Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC) Best Squad Event competition on Fort Huachuca. The teams competed in a swimming event then an obstacle course. Cpl. Christopher Clarke finishes his 50 meter swim as teammates prepare to assist him out of the pool.
The duty of guarding and carrying the “sensitive object” is given to St. Sgt. Cory Graf as he begins the obstacle course during Tuesday’s portion of the TRADOC Best Squad Event on Fort Huachuca.
A TRADOC team scales a lofty obstacle Tuesday morning.
A TRADOC team competes in Tuesday’s mystery swim event at the Barnes Field House pool.
Best Squad members begin to climb the final staircase at last weekend’s Bisbee 1000.
TRADOC Best Squad competitors find the third of nine staircases during the Bisbee 1000 The Great Stairclimb portion of the several day contest.
Best Squad teams are briefed prior to Saturday's Bisbee 1000.

