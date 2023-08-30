FORT HUACHUCA — Ten of the best 5-soldier squads in the U.S. Army have been at Fort Huachuca the last week, competing for the title of Training and Doctrine Command’s Best Squad Competition with the winning team advancing to compete for the distinction of being the Army’s Best Squad overall.
More than 30 events challenging physical and mental acumen earn each team points, all the way up until the closing ceremonies at 2 p.m. this afternoon when the winning team will be revealed.
This is the first time Fort Huachuca has hosted the event, which only added a team component last year when five soldiers from the 6th Ranger Training Batallion Maneuver Center of Excellence at Fort Benning, Ga., won on their home turf. Prior to 2022, the Army had only a Best Soldier and Best NCO competition, but added a team component at the behest of TRADOC Sgt. Major Michael Grinston, said Sgt. Major Jason Stadel, who is based at TRADOC headquarters at Fort Eustis, Va.
Stadel explained that the 10 teams competing first advanced at their own installations months ago before moving up the rungs to the Fort Huachuca event.
“We want to show we are proficient at our warrior task and battle drills and that our soldiers are ready to train and lead other soldiers,” Stadel said. “These are the soldiers that are writing the policies, writing the doctrine — we have a lot of drill sergeants leading the next generation of our soldiers.”
The aviation unit from Fort Novosel, Alabama was the first to brave the Grenade Assault Course bright and early Monday morning, an important bounceback for the team, which was first in traversing the course of the Bisbee 1000 Stair Climb on Saturday, but ultimately only finished fifth overall because they erred on a pair of decoding tasks between staircases.
Staff Sgt. Gabriel Martinez was the squad leader, guiding his team through a gauntlet of walls to climb, tires to run through, crawl under barbed wire and properly activate grenades (not live) to throw within five meters of the desired target.
The course was completed when Martinez himself threw his grenade into an enemy bunker and the squad counted up the munitions stored by the vanquished foe.
“Fatigue plays a big part in the way we operate, the way we accomplish the mission,” said Martinez, whose team jogged from the Sportsman’s Center a couple of miles from the Grenade Assault Course well before dawn. All told, there would be 9 miles of running between stations that included a chemical warfare scenario in which each soldier had to carry heavy weights while wearing hazmat suits. “It definitely adds stress. The heat and the dryness; people aren’t used to this. I’m from Phoenix so I kind of get used to it and try to get them to drink more water because it’s definitely a big factor right now.”
For the Bisbee Stair Climb challenge on Saturday, the teams from posts in Alabama, Kansas, Virginia, Georgia, Texas and Missouri had little to no idea what the stair climb course was like. Mere minutes before the teams went off in five-minute intervals, they were handed the cartoonish theme park-like map that comes with the race’s brochure and made the best of it. Several groups got turned around completely.
“As soon as we got to staircase 5, that super-long one, that took a lot out of us,” Martinez said. “With urban land nav, you tend to follow the path most followed, but that may not be the fastest way. You want to take the most direct route so you can get there quickest and that really came into our favor… But fatigue did show at the end. We got two answers wrong on the encryption test.”
Stadel said that combination of physical and mental fatigue that can only be overcome through teamwork, is just what the competition is meant to highlight.
“How is the squad leader telling soldiers what do to and when to do it and are they making the right decision?” Stadel said. “We didn’t want it to just be a physical event. We wanted to see the cognitive side, too. Saturday at the Bisbee 1000, instead of just running steps they had to find points and decipher codes, so the team that finished first ended up fifth overall. We want to challenge them physically and make them use their brains.”
On Tuesday the teams took part in a “mystery event” at Barnes Field House that included handling a mysterious, potentially dangerous device in a combat scenario. Called a “sensitive object” it, in actuality, was a cantaloupe wrapped in camouflage and duct tape.
Stadel said the resources, hospitality and convenience of Fort Huachuca has made it a great host for the event.
“There’s a lot of open training area, a lot of support from the cadre and staff — they’re eager to showcase this hidden gem out here in the southwest U.S. and it seems like there’s a lot of support in the local population like this,” he said. “In Bisbee and Tombstone the interaction with the people who live there and the tourists was really good and logistically, everything here is really close. Fort Moore (Benning), for example, is the home of the infantry, but you’re driving 45 miles to get to ranges, so here it’s great — very centralized.”
Stadel said even the heat of a high desert summer is an asset to the overall mission.
“The heat provides a factor in training,” he said. “We’re training for combat so we’re not going to be doing it in air conditioning.”