BISBEE — Music, espresso, community: These are the ingredients KAFKA coffee house owners attribute to their thriving hub in Old Bisbee.
The business opened its doors at 31 Subway St. last year. The Herald/Review sat down with Bruce Miller — co-owner of KAFKA with Leasa Seagraves — to chat about all things coffee.
Herald/Review: Why did you open your coffee shop? How long have you been open?
Bruce Miller: This is two-fold. Our vision was to create a space for Bisbee folk to spend time and enjoy a solid cup of coffee and quite frankly, this was the only way that we could continue to live and maintain our lifestyle here in town. We opened the doors on Aug. 1, 2021, after a five-month demo and rebuild.
H/R: What types of coffee/specialty drinks do you offer? Do you also serve food in addition to coffee?
Miller: Our focus is on espresso-based drinks; there are no syrups or other types of flavorings with the exception of an Italian sweet cream. The food options are limited at this point with kosher bagels and pastries that we bring in from Tucson multiple times a week.
H/R: Where do you source your coffee beans from?
Miller: We utilize our good neighbors at Old Bisbee Roasters here in town.
H/R: How do you roast your coffee beans? How does this method affect the flavor?
Miller: Our coffee supplier handles the roasting process, and they provide an unbelievably stable and consistent product.
H/R: What do you look for when comparing coffee shops?
Miller: The first thing that I observe is the cleanliness and order of the shop, then the music and vibe of the space. Typically that relates to a conscientious staff and owners.
H/R: How do you curate the environment of your coffee shop (design, ambiance, music, etc.)?
Miller: We built out the coffeehouse with the intention of creating an understated space that would provide a level of refinement and not be uncomfortable. Music certainly plays a pivotal role in establishing a good moment for the customers. We continually rotate the stream based on the customer base.
On the topic of music, we are fortunate to have a plethora of musical talent in Bisbee, and we have been recognized as a good spot for live acoustic performance with a fantastic venue and wonderful acoustics.
H/R: What is it about coffee that brings your community together?
Miller: Coffeehouses certainly have been an important part of our society for many years now, as a safe gathering spot for conversation, art, music and prose appreciation. Sadly, with the overabundance of corporate chains that provide, from my perspective, a very impersonal environment, our approach is directly opposed to that.