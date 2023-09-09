Phoenix has set another heat record by hitting 110 degrees on 54 days this year
PHOENIX (AP) — How hot is Phoenix? Amid the hottest summer ever measured, the sizzling desert city set yet another record Saturday when temperatures topped 110 degrees. It was the 54th day this year that the official reading at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport made the mark. The previous record of 53 days was set in 2020. The National Weather Service says the streak could reach 55 days with temperatures forecast at 111 degrees on Sunday. It's expected to reach just 106 on Monday. Meteorologist Matt Salerno says Phoenix has experienced its hottest three months since record-keeping began in 1895. That's included the hottest July on record and the second-hottest August
Horne sues over dual language model in schools
PHOENIX — Hoping to force the issue, state schools chief Tom Horne filed suit late Wednesday to get a court to rule that any school that doesn't use "structured English immersion'' to teach students who are not proficient is violating the law.
In new legal papers, Horne said the Creighton Elementary School District in Phoenix is using a "dual language model'' where students are taught academic subject matter in classrooms featuring both English and their native language, usually Spanish.
But Horne said all that violates Proposition 203, a 2000 voter-approved measure which spells out that "all children in Arizona public schools shall be taught English by being taught in English, and all children should be placed in English language classrooms.''
School officials in Creighton and elsewhere, however, have relied on a 2019 law which reduced the amount of time students must spend in structured English immersion classes and gave the state Board of Education flexibility to develop alternatives. And they have said — backed by Attorney General Kris Mayes — that one of the alternatives is the "dual language model'' that Horne contends is illegal.
So now he wants a Maricopa County Superior Court judge to declare that 2019 law to be unconstitutional if it is being interpreted to amend the 2000 ballot measure.
Many state employees now entitled to 12 weeks off for new family member
More than 34,000 state employees are now eligible to get up to 12 weeks off with pay when they have a new family member.
That immediately covers those whose newborns, adoptions and foster placements occurred as far back as the first of the year.
The Department of Administration, under direction from Gov. Katie Hobbs, implemented a "pilot project'' on Thursday creating an exception from existing rules which govern the amount of paid leave now available. That is based on the number of years of service.
Each new parent also will be entitled to up to 12 weeks off for any new baby in the house during a 12-month period.
State in danger of losing more than $22 million in COVID relief for education
PHOENIX — A blame game between two top state officials threatens to lose the state more than $22 million in federal COVID relief dollars for education.
An assistant to state schools chief Tom Horne sent letters accusing Gov. Katie Hobbs of removing its authority to administer Emergency Assistance to Non-Public School grants.
"This means that the Arizona Department of Education no longer has the ability to draw EANS funds from the U.S. Department of Education's system to make payments under your contract with us,'' wrote Steven Paulson, the agency's chief procurement officer.
More to the point, Paulson told recipients to contact the governor's office and ask how it intends to fulfill the requirements of the grant.
But Hobbs, in a letter Friday to Horne, said it was the U.S. Department of Education that lifted the authority of Horne's agency to administer the funds after it failed to meet certain deadlines. That, she said, moved the dollars over to her office.
Republicans in State Legislature hold hearing on unfounded claims about Google
A hearing touted by Republicans in the Arizona Legislature as an examination of a raft of issues surrounding how Big Tech, government officials and others manipulate the public kicked off last week with blockbuster testimony from a psychologist who said the world's largest search engine company is responsible for Republican Kari Lake’s loss in the 2022 Arizona governor’s election.
And Kari Lake herself showed up at Tuesday’s hearing to put an exclamation point on the whole thing, claiming yet again that Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs should not be in office despite winning the election.
The problem for Republican Rep. Alexander Kolodin -- and GOP House Speaker Ben Toma, who appointed him to call the series of hearings -- is that the star witness who has spent the past decade touting Google's manipulation has been broadly debunked for years.
And Kolodin says it's not his problem to invite Google to respond to Dr. Robert Epstein’s claims, or question their accuracy.
``If Google were to make a request to testify before the committee, we would evaluate that request,'' Kolodin told Capitol Media Services. Maybe Rep. Cesar Aguilar, the lone Democrat on the committee can invite Google, he suggested.
Google, for it's part, was ready with reams of evidence that its says show it does not do what Epstein says -- manipulate its search engine results to put its thumb on the scale in elections.
