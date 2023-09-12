temp2

A teddy bear for Rodney Dickens, 11, sits below an American flag at the 9/11 Tempe Healing Field at Tempe Beach Park on Monday. Dickens was on American Airlines flight 77 when it crashed into the Pentagon.

 Kiersten Edgett Cronkite News

TEMPE — At 5:46 a.m. Monday, speakers at Tempe Beach Park began to read out the names of the lives lost in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, starting at the time the first plane hit the first of the World Trade Center towers 22 years ago.

The Tempe Healing Field tribute honored the lives of those who died during the 9/11 attack. Organizers lined up American flags across the park, each symbolizing someone who died. Some flags were accompanied by boots or teddy bears to symbolize victims who were soldiers or children. Memorial events also included a 5K run/walk and a candlelight vigil.

