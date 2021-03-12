PHOENIX — A federal appeals court on Friday upheld the conviction and death sentence of convicted killer and serial rapist Robert Lee Walden Jr.
In a lengthy ruling, the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals rejected a series of claims by Walden that he was denied a fair trial. Among those claims is that the rape victims who were not killed were allowed to identify him in court and that gruesome photographs of his murder victim were shown to the jury.
Appellate Judge Sidney Thomas, writing for the three-judge panel, said there was nothing improper about having a single trial for all three offenses, all of which occurred in Tucson.
According to court records, the offenses began in May 1991 when he forced a woman into an empty laundry room at knife point and repeatedly threatened to kill her.
Less than two weeks later at a nearby apartment complex he tricked another woman into allowing him into her apartment by claiming he was there to perform maintenance work.
A month later he raped and killed Miguela Burhans in the bedroom of her midtown apartment complex, using a telephone cord and knife.
Walden, who lived within blocks of where two of the assault had occurred, was arrested in late June 1991, with police finding fingerprint evidence and other indications that led to him. The two surviving victims later identified him out of the same six-person lineup.
At trial, his attorney called seven witnesses to advance his claim that he had an alibi for each incident and that the two victims, plus another who saw him near the dead woman's apartment complex, must have misidentified him. There was an expert who testified about the fallibility of human perception and memory.
The jury took less than a day to convict him, with the Arizona Supreme Court upholding the finding and the U.S. Supreme Court refusing to review. This new round of arguments in federal court brought up some of the same issues as well as some new legal claims, including that his trial counsel was ineffective.
Thomas said even if there had been three separate trials, the rules of evidence would have allowed each jury to hear the details of all three cases given the similarity of each of the attacks.
As to the lineups where he was identified, Thomas said the Arizona Supreme Court already found that all of those from which the victims had to choose resembled each other and were similar in age, build, hair color and length.
At the time of the slaying, Walden was on probation for aggravated assault and kidnapping charges stemming from two separate attacks on women.
He subsequently pleaded guilty to two earlier murders that had not been solved.
In one, he was sentenced to life imprisonment for the December 1990 beating death of Nola Jean Knight. Her nude body was found lying behind a convenience store in the 6400 block of North Oracle Road.
Walden also confessed to the February 1991 slaying of Denene Brevaire-Domet, whose severely beaten body was found lying in a pool of blood inside a midtown construction company office where she worked as a secretary.
Prosecutors had promised not to press charges in that case in exchange for Walden's confession, saying they hoped it would comfort the victim's family.