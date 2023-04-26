Back in the early 1900s, a chance encounter with an Arivaca woman on a train brought a feature-length film production crew to the small ranching community, marking it as the backdrop for a new Western melodrama.
Now, over a hundred years later, another chance encounter has put local community members on a path to bring the once-lost film back to the big screen in Southern Arizona.
“Revenge of Dakota,” a nine-minute, digitally restored scene from the silent-era film “The Trail to Yesterday” (1918) saw its Tucson debut Tuesday evening as part of the 31st Arizona International Film Festival.
The excerpt is part of a larger restoration project from filmmaker Bart Santello, who splits his time between Phoenix, Green Valley and Arivaca.
“What could be more exciting than to find a lost studio film from the silent era, then discover that the movie was filmed in the town where you live,” Santello said.
“For the community, the state of Arizona and film history, it’s both an honor and a unique opportunity to work on this restoration project.”
Setting the scene
Santello stumbled upon Arivaca in 1997, after his work as an engineer brought him to Arizona from Connecticut.
At the time, he loved exploring all the Southwest had to offer through hiking, biking and camping. After spotting Arivaca and the Buenos Aires National Wildlife Refuge in a AAA magazine, he decided to check it out.
“I really didn’t know anything about Arivaca before I went, but I just instantly fell in love. I love that it was just surrounded by forest and wildlife, so much so that within about 30 days, I bought a piece of land out there,” Santello said.
For a scouting group out of the Metro Pictures Corporation, their first encounter with Arivaca over a hundred years ago wasn’t too different.
According to an article published in March 1918 in the Arizona Daily Star, the company sent director Edwin Carews and actor Bert Lytell, both of the “The Trail to Yesterday,” to Tucson to look for filming locations.
According to the article, the two ran into a woman on the train from New York, who offered them the “hospitality of the district” on behalf of her husband, who was a rancher in Arivaca.
“I think she just got so excited that they were looking for a movie location and invited them to come to Arivaca, literally offering them up horses and cowboys and carriages and anything they might need for the film,” Santello said.
“It’s really a chance occurrence that they ran into her and decided that it was a cool place for the film. They wanted something rural and remote, and they just fell in love with it,” he said.
The search begins
While his profession as an engineer feeds his practical side, Santello says on his artistic side, he’s always been fascinated by moving pictures, sounds, experimental film, and preserving art and memories from the past.
His love for filmmaking and Arivaca ultimately collided 10 years ago when Mary Kasulaitis, a former librarian and Arivaca historian, approached him about a silent-era film that was made in Arivaca, but had been lost to history.
“We knew the title of the film was “The Trail to Yesterday,” we knew it was shot in 1918 by Metro Pictures, and that it was based on a 1913 novel by Charles Alden Seltzer. But beyond that, really, we didn’t know much,” Santello said.
For five years, Santello and Kasulaitis pored over film archives and libraries across the United States – online and in-person – but to no avail.
According to a 2013 study on the “Survival of American Silent Feature Films” from the National Film Preservation Board, their search was likely an uphill battle from the start, as all surviving copies of American silent-era feature films vary widely in format and completeness.
About 1,575 titles (14%) are estimated to be surviving in their complete domestic-release version in 35mm, and another 1,174 (11%) are complete, but not the original – they exist in a foreign-release version in 35mm film, or in a smaller print with poorer image quality.
Roughly 562 titles (5%) are incomplete, meaning they’re missing either a portion of the film or are an abridged version, and the remaining 70% are believed to be completely lost, according to the study.
After years of searching domestically, Santello and Kasulaitis decided to set their sights abroad, thanks to yet another chance encounter with an Arivaca resident.
“I was thinking somewhere in Europe would probably be the most viable place to look for these films. And then one day, I met this lady in Arivaca, and her cousin, who lives in Amsterdam, was in town. He said he’d go back to a film archive, the Eye Filmmuseum, and check on (the film) for me,” Santello said.
A few weeks later, Santello received the message he and Kasulaitis had long been waiting for.
“They did indeed have the film, and we were just ecstatic. You know, as far as we know, this is the only surviving copy – there’s none we could find in the U.S. – so we really were just so excited and so happy to finally pin down this film.”
Restoring history
Getting the film back to Arivaca, however, proved complicated in a few ways, Santello said, mainly because of the state of the film itself.
The version of “The Trail to Yesterday” they located was a 35mm nitrate film, which is highly flammable, dangerous to transport, and already over 100 years old. Simply put, you can’t just ship it overnight from Amsterdam to Arivaca.
“I had to do a little negotiating with the museum. I had to hire an archivist to pull the film out of the vault, to clean the film, and then prepare it for a high-definition scan into a format that we could work with here,” Santello said.
Eventually, scans of the film would make it to Santello on a hard drive with about 2TB of data, in a format that retains all the original properties of the film and that many studios use for archival preservation.
“Now, that being said (the film) was really in a degraded form. Some of the scenes are well preserved, but others are in pretty bad shape, so it’s hard to get a consistent quality, but the result has been, I think, excellent, considering where I started,” Santello said.
What preservation means for any given movie is rarely clear-cut, but for Santello it has meant hundreds of hours spent digitally editing and correcting defects in the film, frame-by-frame, though he says advances in artificial intelligence software has made the job easier in recent years.
The version of “The Trail to Yesterday” Santello is working with is also a Dutch-distributed copy, which means another part of this restoration project has involved translating and redesigning the title cards to English.
And, because it’s a silent film, Santello also worked to track down the original score for the film, eventually hiring a classical pianist to play and record the score for his restored version.
Since 2017, Santello has used this variety of tools to restore the roughly 6,900 frames that make up the 10-minute scene he’s now screening for audiences.
“No doubt, it’s been a laborious process,” Santello said.
“But the goal for me has always been to restore the film as the original director intended, and so that’s what I’m trying to do. I really want to bring back this lost silent film to Arizona, where this film originated, and bring that history of film back to this state in the best way I can,” he said.
“I feel like it’s really so important to bring something back that was lost to history. I really like the idea of preserving things, and working with this film just felt like a good way to do that.”
The 10-minute scene he’s restored so far has also come together as a “proof of concept” for Santello’s plans to eventually restore the entire, roughly 60-minute, film.
“By putting this scene together, I’m really just telling myself that this is doable, and I think it’s actually coming out pretty well,” he said.
“It's a big project, and there’s a lot as an individual that I’m sort of learning along the way, but maybe when this is done, with all the skills I’m learning, I’m hoping I can do similar restoration work for other projects,” he said.
But even when his restoration of “The Trail to Yesterday” is complete, Santello likely won’t be rid of the film.
“I’m hopeful we can eventually do a documentary, along with this film, to really tell the whole story behind it. And, maybe someday I’ll go to Amsterdam and go to the archive to see it for myself,” he said.
“Then again, almost everything I do is a 10-year project, and that’s OK.”