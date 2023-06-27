abortions

WASHINGTON – The clinics are open, the law is clearer and the number of Arizona abortions is climbing back to levels of one year ago, before the Supreme Court up-ended 50 years of law and reversed the constitutional right to an abortion.

Things appear to be returning to normal, but Arizona abortion providers say there is “an environment of fear.”

