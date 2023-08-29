U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Arizona State Director Charlene Fernandez today announced investments in two community water systems to provide clean drinking water for years to come.

“The strength of Arizona rests in its people,” Fernandez said. “Today we celebrate the Biden-Harris administration’s focus on the future of rural America. Investing in clean, reliable water and critical infrastructure contributes to the overall well-being of our state.”

