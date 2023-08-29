U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Arizona State Director Charlene Fernandez today announced investments in two community water systems to provide clean drinking water for years to come.
“The strength of Arizona rests in its people,” Fernandez said. “Today we celebrate the Biden-Harris administration’s focus on the future of rural America. Investing in clean, reliable water and critical infrastructure contributes to the overall well-being of our state.”
Safford in Graham County will use a $2.7 million grant to make improvements to the city's water distribution system. Portions of the city’s water lines are 80 years old. This project includes installing water transmission lines to provide service to unserved residential areas and increasing the capacity of water lines. USDA has invested a total of $16 million to complete this project.
Bouse Domestic Water Improvement District in La Paz County will use a $1.6 million grant to make improvements to its water system and bring it up to water quality standards. The investment will help replace undersized water lines, upgrade meters, install a treatment system, and build and install a new well and storage tank. USDA has invested a total of $6.9 million in this project.
USDA is making the investments through the Water and Waste Disposal Direct Loan and Grant Program.
The announcement is part of a national release in which Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced $808 million for projects to benefit nearly 480,000 people in 36 states and two U.S. territories while building and strengthening rural infrastructure and creating good-paying jobs.
To learn more about investment resources for rural areas, visit www.rd.usda.gov or contact the USDA Rural Development Arizona state office.
USDA Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities, create jobs and improve the quality of life for millions of Americans in rural areas. This assistance supports infrastructure improvements; business development; housing; community facilities such as schools, public safety and health care; and high-speed internet access in rural, tribal and high-poverty areas. For information, visit www.rd.usda.gov/az.
