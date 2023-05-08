Arizona Saudi Farm Groundwater (copy)

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes smiles before a debate on Sept. 28, 2022.

 Ross D. Franklin - AP

PHOENIX — Attorney General Kris Mayes is threatening to sue the governor and the Legislature if they follow through with what she said are plans to take funds her office got from opioid makers.

In a new letter to Katie Hobbs and state lawmakers, Mayes said she is alarmed that her office and most state agencies will not be getting additional funds in the new budget, a situation she blamed on "the catastrophic drain on state resources caused by universal Empowerment Scholarship Accounts." Demand by parents to send their children to private and parochial schools at state expenses has exceeded earlier projections.

