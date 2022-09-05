Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

PHOENIX — Attorney General Mark Brnovich won't defend a new law that makes it a crime to videotape police activity within 8 feet.

In fact, he won't even oppose a bid by media outlets and the American Civil Liberties Union to block its enforcement while the legality of the measure is considered. Instead, he said it is up to legislative leaders to find someone else to go to court on their behalf if they want the law to take effect as scheduled on Sept. 24.