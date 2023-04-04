agent bees

An agent and immigrant are moved to a safer area by helicopter after they were attacked by bees last week.

 CBP

A Border Patrol agent and the migrant he was pursuing through the desert were rescued by a helicopter Wednesday after they were attacked by a swarm of bees.

According to Customs and Border Protection, the agent was going after the suspected illegal immigrant in a remote and rugged area of the Baboquivari Mountains southwest of Green Valley. The migrant “stumbled into an aggressive swarm of bees” and he and the agent were attacked. The agent had multiple stings on his face and neck and the migrant had more than 50 stings across his torso.

