A Border Patrol agent and the migrant he was pursuing through the desert were rescued by a helicopter Wednesday after they were attacked by a swarm of bees.
According to Customs and Border Protection, the agent was going after the suspected illegal immigrant in a remote and rugged area of the Baboquivari Mountains southwest of Green Valley. The migrant “stumbled into an aggressive swarm of bees” and he and the agent were attacked. The agent had multiple stings on his face and neck and the migrant had more than 50 stings across his torso.
The CBP Air and Marine Operations crew didn’t have a suitable landing zone so hovered over the men to ward off the bees “that continued to attack if the helicopter was not directly overheard,” according to CBP.
The crew dropped a line to the men and moved them to another landing zone.
The immigrant was taken to the Buenos Aires Refuel Site and transferred to an ambulance for treatment.
In fiscal year 2022, AMO enforcement actions led to 967 arrests and 134,981 apprehensions of undocumented individuals, and the seizure or disruption of 250,616 pounds of cocaine, 1,475 pounds of fentanyl, 25,625 pounds of meth, 1,342 weapons and $21.7 million, according to CBP.
