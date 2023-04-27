demonstration

Abortion supporters gathered at the University of Arizona Mall earlier this month.

 Arilynn Hyatt herald/review

TUCSON — An anti-abortion protest April 12-13 at the University of Arizona Mall sparked new conversions about what is considered hate speech.

The protest featured many graphic images of aborted babies and compared abortion to events such as the Holocaust, mass genocides, lynchings and sexual assault. The university did not inform students prior to the event that the protest and its content would be spread on campus. The event was approved by the university’s event programming and mall scheduling department.

