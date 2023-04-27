TUCSON — An anti-abortion protest April 12-13 at the University of Arizona Mall sparked new conversions about what is considered hate speech.
The protest featured many graphic images of aborted babies and compared abortion to events such as the Holocaust, mass genocides, lynchings and sexual assault. The university did not inform students prior to the event that the protest and its content would be spread on campus. The event was approved by the university’s event programming and mall scheduling department.
In response to the protest, the Feminist Organized to Resist, Create, Empower, a group through the Women and Gender Resource Center, released a statement.
“The survivor advocacy group, OASIS, and WGRC team have supported over 30 students for emergency counseling and one-on-one meetings in the span of over three hours,” a press release said.
Multiple students have come forward with recordings of the anti-abortion group using derogatory language towards students, a press release added.
“Mall Scheduling Coordinator Cheryl Plummer herself said that hundreds of students have told her to her face that they are triggered by the graphic images and slurs being used by this group,” a press release said.
Plummer was unavailable for comment on this event.
On the second day of the protest, FORCE held a rally next to the anti-abortion group. The rally group passed out snacks, water and sunscreen to students and had multiple speakers share their thoughts on abortion, free speech and personal experiences that related to abortion.
Students brought signs in support of abortion and equal rights and eventually the rally began to march around the mall. The rally later moved in front of the administration building, where it concluded. The event started around 11 a.m. and ended around 1 p.m.
The Associated Students of the University of Arizona, the university's student government program, released a statement after the protest concluded.
“The Associated Students of the University of Arizona condemns the use of graphic imagery and hate speech on the University of Arizona Mall,” an ASUA press release said. “ We urge all members of our community to engage in productive and respectful dialogue when expressing their views.”
The ASUA press release said it does not have a role in the process of approving events on the university’s mall. The press release said the organization did not fund or support the protest.
"We do provide support to student organizations that fulfill our mission of promoting an equitable and inclusive campus," the press release said.
UofA President Robert C. Robbins has not released a statement about the protest. However, he did release a "safety update" on Friday, April 21, that listed the multiple resources students can look into if they need support or counseling.
“I want to emphasize that making our campus as safe as possible means building community through compassion and taking the time to care for one another,” Robbins said.
The anti-abortion protest concluded on the evening of April 13. FORCE put a call-to-action toward the university's administration to make the campus a more inclusive space and encouraged students to reach out the dean of students office to voice their concerns.
