farnsworth_d01.jpg

Sen. David Farnsworth

 Howard Fischer Capitol Media Services

A Republican state senator from Mesa’s personal experience with mental illness and homelessness derailed a bid by another GOP lawmaker, this one a former cop, to make sleeping on a sidewalk a state crime.

Sen. David Farnsworth’s extended comments about his struggles led the chairman of a Senate committee to pull Fountain Hills Sen. John Kavanagh’s proposal from consideration during a hearing this past week. Farnsworth described how a breakdown led him to leave his family home and travel to Seattle, where he lived on the streets and spent time in a homeless shelter.

