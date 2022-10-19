PHOENIX — The head of the Arizona Republican Party has gotten at least a temporary reprieve from a court order that would surrender her phone records to the House panel investigating the events around the Jan. 6 riot.

But it may not last.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?