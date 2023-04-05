With federal taxes due on April 18, Attorney General Kris Mayes warned Arizonans about tax season scams.

It's common for scammers to prey on people when paying their taxes. If contacted, be sure to process the message before acting. Often a quick response out of anxiety can result in successful phishing.

