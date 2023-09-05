test

Experts believe COVID-19 cases are underreported, in part because at-home tests might not show up in data, unlike the rapid test administered in Phoenix in this 2019  photo.

 Kasey Brammell Cronkite News

WASHINGTON — First lady Jill Biden’s positive COVID-19 test this weekend was the latest, and most high-profile, reminder that cases are once again on the rise in the U.S. and in Arizona, where new infections per week have more than doubled since early July.

The Arizona Department of Health Services said on Aug. 30 that there had been 3,457 new cases reported in the preceding week, compared to 1,415 in the week before July 2.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?