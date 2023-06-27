WASHINGTON – Arizona will get just less than $1 billion in federal funding for high-speed internet access improvement, part of more than $42.45 billion released Monday by the Commerce Department.

Arizona’s $993.1 million share of the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment — or BEAD — program will be managed by the Arizona Commerce Authority, which has been planning since December how it will allocate what Gov. Katie Hobbs called the “historic broadband investment.”

