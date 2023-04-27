Luis Ortiz

Police officer Luis Ortiz looks at a driver's license he requested from a motorist during a drunk-driving checkpoint. A surge in drunken driving deaths on the Arizona's highways in 2021 was among the highest in the nation.

 Lynne Sladky AP FILE

WASHINGTON – COVID-19 was not the only killer accounting for an increase in Arizona deaths in 2021: A surge in drunken driving deaths on the state’s highways that year was among the highest in the nation.

Arizona drunken driving deaths rose from 295 in 2020 to 421 a year later, a 43% increase that was the fifth-highest rate among states and territories in the U.S., according to a report this month by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

