PHOENIX — The 2023 legislative session got started on Monday with perhaps the worst-kept political secret: Republican lawmakers were going to send bills to Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs knowing ahead of time she will veto them.

The frank admission by the top GOP lawmakers in both chambers came Friday as they and their Democratic counterparts gave a brief overview of the upcoming session at a luncheon hosted by the Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

