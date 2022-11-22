Oak Fight

Arizona students who were in Washington to lobby lawmakers to protect Oak Flat included, from right, Ma-shu-ska “MJ” PIdgeon, Aidan Parr and Kiana Beazley.

 Tori Gantz Cronkite News

WASHINGTON – Kiana Beazley, a Bear Clan member of the White Mountain Apache tribe, remembers the four days of ritual that celebrated her transition from girlhood to womanhood, surrounded by family and the presence of her ancestors on Indigenous land.

Land where an apartment complex now stands.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?