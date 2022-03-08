PHOENIX — The Arizona Community Foundation and the Arizona Commission on the Arts has announced a renewed joint effort to support Arizona artists, including additional funding from the Newton and Betty Rosenzweig Fund for the Arts, an endowment held at ACF.
This public–philanthropic partnership strategically pairs the Arizona Community Foundation’s resources and collaborative practices with the Arts Commission’s statewide reach and artist services infrastructure to serve a common goal: To invest in artists, supporting the work they do as innovators and creative contributors to Arizona’s future.
“We are thrilled to renew our collaboration with the Arizona Commission on the Arts, made possible by The Rosenzweig Fund,” said Jaime Dempsey, senior vice president for Philanthropic Initiatives at the Arizona Community Foundation. “At ACF, we believe in the power of Arizona artists and creatives. Even in the most challenging of times, and all across our state, artists continue to leverage their unique skills to create and make things better.”
This funding will be accessible to Arizona artists through two established grant programs administered by the Arizona Commission on the Arts, Research & Development Grants and Artist Opportunity Grants.
Research & Development Grants provide up to $5,000 in funding support to Arizona artists as they work to advance their artistic practice, expand their creative horizons, and deepen the impact of their work.
Artist opportunity grants provide $500 to $1,500 to assist Arizona artists as they take advantage of opportunities that have the potential to significantly impact their professional growth. Such opportunities may include attending a professional conference, an artist residency, or a studio recording session.
Thanks to ACF’s investment, the Arts Commission will double the planned number of grants awarded through these programs. ACF is matching dollar-for-dollar the state funding allocated to this program.
“With their creative approaches to investigation, problem solving and social engagement, artists make tremendous contributions to the civic wellbeing, innovative capacity, and cultural life of Arizona’s diverse communities,” said Anne L’Ecuyer, executive director of the Arizona Commission on the Arts. “We are grateful for the continued partnership of Arizona Community Foundation and their renewed commitment to fostering the development of this vital resource.”
Arizona artists are invited to visit https://azarts.gov/ for updates and additional information.