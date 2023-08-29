Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs says the state’s new online tool will help residents follow the benefits of recent federal inflows of money for infrastructure.
Hobbs unveiled the dashboard hosted by a newly-created Governor’s Infrastructure and Jobs Task Force.
“We have a once in a generation opportunity to invest in Arizona’s future by creating jobs and growing businesses, protecting our water resources and continuing our tradition of resiliency, and connecting every Arizonan to opportunity by building roads, bridges, and high-speed internet connections,” Hobbs said on Friday.
Funding for the listed projects comes from the $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the $280 billion Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors Act and the $500 billion Inflation Reduction Act.
“Recently-passed federal legislation has created a once-in-a-generation opportunity to accelerate Arizona’s economy and enhance our infrastructure in the areas of semiconductors, broadband, water and more,” said Arizona Commerce Authority President and CEO Sandra Watson. “The Governor’s Infrastructure and Jobs Task Force will ensure all stakeholders are aligned and making the most of these incredible opportunities.”
The largest product, according to the dashboard, is a $267.4 million grant to the state Department of Transportation to widen a part of Interstate 17 near State Route 202. The dashboard doesn’t list an estimated date of completion.
The dashboard also lists several aviation grants, including $159,000 for Safford Regional Airport in Graham County and $133,000 for the Cochise County Airport.
