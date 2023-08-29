workers

Working in the Arizona sun, workers must add a spray to concrete after it is poured to keep it from drying out too fast.

 AZ Outdoor Photography / Shutterstock

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs says the state’s new online tool will help residents follow the benefits of recent federal inflows of money for infrastructure.

Hobbs unveiled the dashboard hosted by a newly-created Governor’s Infrastructure and Jobs Task Force.

