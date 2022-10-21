PHOENIX -- The state's jobless rate ticked up again last month, the third time in four months, even as the national rate dropped.

But Doug Walls, the labor market analyst for the Arizona Office of Economic Opportunity, said Thursday he's not seeing anything causing him great concern. He noted the 3.7% seasonally adjusted unemployment rate, while up two-tenths of a percent from August, is still below the state's pre-pandemic average.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?