PHOENIX — Arizona is not going to get more representation in Washington.
The Census Bureau announced Monday that Arizona had not gained enough population in the past decade to merit another congressional seat. That keeps it at 9.
Although Arizona has grown rapidly since 2010, it wasn't enough to claim a new congressional seat, based on national growth totals. How that affects Arizona politics, however, is a more complex process.
Arizona currently has five Democrats and four Republicans in the U.S. House. That's using the lines drawn for congressional districts a decade ago by the Independent Redistricting Commission.
Now that panel — it's actually a new version with different members — has to redivide the state into nine new districts, each with about 761,000 residents. And that's not a simple math problem.
In 2000, when voters gave the task of drawing both congressional and legislative lines to the commission, they also provided some direction.
So, for example, districts are supposed to be compact and respect both political and geographic boundaries. There's also a requirement to comply with the federal Voting Rights Act which protects against moves that would dilute minority voting strength.
And, to the extent possible, the commission is supposed to create as many politically competitive districts as possible. That, however, is in the eye of the beholder.
Monday's announcement is not simply the Census Bureau dividing 435 into the nation's population.
It starts with the fact that every state gets at least one representative. Conversely, the population of Washington D.C. doesn't count because it has no congressional representation, though there are moves by Democrats to try to change that.